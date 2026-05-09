The AITC has suspended spokesperson Riju Dutta for six years over alleged indiscipline. Dutta hit back, claiming he was punished for 'speaking the truth' and challenged the party's notice, stating he had submitted his reply in time.

Following the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday suspending party spokesperson Riju Dutta for a period of six years over alleged violations of party discipline, Dutta has said that he was punished for "speaking the truth", and questioned the basis of the party notice regarding him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Riju Dutta questions suspension, says 'punished for speaking truth'

In a post on X, Dutta said the party had suspended him after 13 years of service, during which he claimed to have risen through the ranks based on performance and not political lineage. After giving 13 yrs of my Youth to @AITCofficial , working incessantly to prove myself, rising through the ranks due to sheer performance (because I, am NOT a nepo kid) - my beloved party has SUSPENDED ME FOR 6 YEARS ! Why? Because I, spoke the truth. The Suspension Notice… pic.twitter.com/HHulFLThzU — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) May 9, 2026 He alleged that the action was taken despite him "speaking the truth". "After giving 13 yrs of my Youth to AITC official, working incessantly to prove myself, rising through the ranks due to sheer performance (because I, am NOT a nepo kid) - my beloved party has SUSPENDED ME FOR 6 YEARS! Why? Because I, spoke the truth," Dutta wrote on X.

Challenging the basis of the suspension, Dutta said the disciplinary committee's notice stated that he had failed to appear before it. "The Suspension Notice says I didn't meet the disciplinary committee, whereas within the stipulated time, I, did file my reply at Party HQs (Trinamool Bhavan) on 09.05.2026 at 11:27 am Probably the Notice was typed before reading my reply. Thank You All India Trinamool Congress! I, promise "I WILL BE BACK" !! See You Soon !!," he added.

AITC cites non-compliance and breach of discipline

AITC has issued a suspension order against party leader Riju Dutta for a period of six years, citing alleged violations of party discipline and non-compliance with summons issued by its disciplinary committee. According to the suspension order issued from the party's central office in Kolkata, Dutta had earlier been served a show-cause notice over certain public statements made against the party and its leadership. "Whereas a Show-cause Notice dated 08.05.2025 ("Show-cause Notice") was issued to you regarding statements made by you (as mentioned in the Show-cause Notice) against the All India Trinamool Congress ("Party") and its leadership, calling upon you to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you. And whereas despite receipt of the Show-cause Notice, you have failed to submit any explanation within the stipulated period," The statement said.

The order noted that the disciplinary committee waited till 5 pm on the scheduled date, but Dutta did not attend the hearing or explain his position. It added that his conduct was found to be in violation of party discipline and detrimental to its unity and public image. "Whereas you communicated via WhatsApp messenger on seeking time to meet the Disciplinary Committee, which then granted you a time slot on 8 May 2026 at 3pm at Trinamool Bhavan (Metropolitan). The members of the Disciplinary Committee waited till 5pm, however, you failed to show up and explain your conduct and statements. And whereas your conduct and the statements made by you have been viewed seriously by the Party as being violative of Party discipline and prejudicial to the interests, unity, and public image of the Party, and constitute "Breach of Discipline" under the All India Trinamool Congress Party Rules 2000 ("Rules")."

The statement further added, "After due consideration of the matter, the Party has decided to place you under suspension from the membership of the Party, along with all positions, responsibilities, and privileges attached thereto, for a period of six (6) years with immediate effect. During the aforesaid period of suspension, you shall not represent yourself as an office bearer, spokesperson, representative, or authorised member of the Party in any manner whatsoever."

Recent controversies involving Dutta

Earlier, Dutta has recently been in the spotlight over a viral video in which he allegedly made critical remarks against Suvendu Adhikari. In his social media posts, he also claimed that his statements were made under pressure, though no official response has been issued by the BJP or Adhikari in this regard. (ANI)