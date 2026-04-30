BJP's Tapas Roy dismisses TMC's allegations of ballot box tampering with EC's help, stating the party is 'spreading rumours' as it prepares for defeat. TMC leaders protested, accusing BJP of creating a ruckus and tampering with EVMs.

BJP leader Tapas Roy on Thursday hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its allegations that the BJP "in active collusion" with Election Commission "is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders" and said the ruling party leaders "are spreading rumours" as they "are preparing ground for their defeat" in the assembly polls.

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Roy arrived at Netaji Indoor Stadium as TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja held a protest over their allegations. "We will deploy two persons to look after the strong room...They (TMC) are just spreading rumours as they are preparing ground for their defeat...Three-layer security arrangements are here," he told reporters.

TMC Leaders Protest, Allege Ruckus

TMC leader Shashi Panja accused the BJP of creating a ruckus, adding that the protests before that were going on peacefully. "We were sitting on the dharna peacefully...BJP leaders created a ruckus here," she said.

'Like Their Own Party Office'

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also made allegations against the BJP. "We were removed, but Tapas da went inside. What do you call this? That is like their own party office. These agent central police with the BJP people... it is not in the hands of the Kolkata police; even the Kolkata police personnel are now all appointed by the Election Commission. As a result, our... Hey, if he is a candidate, we are also candidates. Will you remove a candidate?" he asked.

"We were there in a peaceful manner. They were here with the intention of stealing; they were working here secretly, opening the strong room without informing anyone before our people reached. After Dr. Panja, I, and our team arrived, we intervened and brought this to attention. Even then, we were not allowed to enter. Later, when we were sitting peacefully, and our work and discussions were going on, the BJP came and caused trouble. Why is the BJP so envious?" he asked further.

TMC Calls it 'Murder of Democracy'

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP "in active collusion" with the Election Commission "is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders" and said, "this is the murder of democracy in broad daylight."

In a post on X in which the Trinamool Congress also shared a video, the party said "opening of ballot boxes" is gross electoral fraud. "ALARMING This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly with the full knowledge and protection of the Election Commission," the Trinamool Congress said.

TMC accused the BJP of trying "every dirty trick" to defeat it in assembly polls and "stooping to tampering with EVMs" in desperation. "They have tried every dirty trick, name deletion, voter intimidation, Central Force terror, cash flooding, and failed miserably. Now, in sheer desperation, they have stooped to tampering with EVMs. But Bengal is not Maharashtra, Delhi, or Bihar. We will not sit silently and watch them loot our democracy," the party said.

Election Context

The development comes a day after the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal. The state saw a record 92.67% voter turnout. Votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)