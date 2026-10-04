TMC MP Dola Sen welcomed the joint protest by Raj and Uddhav Thackeray against Gyanesh Kumar, linking it to the INDI alliance's united front. She said the opposition recognizes the significance of the issue, which was discussed on September 30.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen on Sunday said the "entire opposition unity" now recognises the significance of the issue concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while welcoming the joint protest march led by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI on the joint protest march toward the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar, Sen said the INDI alliance had already discussed its plans during a meeting held on September 30. "There was a meeting held on September 30th. In that meeting, the INDIA alliance—representing opposition unity—clearly outlined the plans that had been formulated. Everything regarding where and when actions would take place was discussed and announced... Mamata Banerjee delivers on what she says... Mamata ji herself raised the issue concerning Gyanesh Kumar... We are pleased that the entire opposition unity, the student and youth communities, and the whole INDIA alliance now recognize the significance of this issue..." she said.

Opposition Unites in Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar

The joint protest comes amid an ongoing political controversy over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had announced the October 4 march against the poll panel, inviting other political parties to participate.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray led a joint protest march toward the BMC headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar, with opposition parties demanding his resignation. Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at opposing what he described as an attack on voters' rights and democracy. "We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator," he said.

He claimed that the names of "13 crore people" had been deleted from electoral rolls across the country and alleged that voters had also been excluded in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. "Does the Home Ministry have the power to cancel a person's citizenship rights? They are using that power through Gyanesh Kumar, and that is why we do not want Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

Raj Thackeray called for the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Maharashtra. "Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled," he said. "I appeal to all political parties to go to Delhi and demand that the SIR should be cancelled. Voting machines should be discontinued, and elections should be conducted using ballot papers," he added.

Dola Sen on Removal from Parliamentary Committee

On her and TMC leader Kirti Azad's removal from the parliamentary committee, Sen alleged that the Centre was again consolidating power. "For the past 12-13 years, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' has been the mantra. They are doing whatever they please. From 2014 to 2019, chairmanships of parliamentary committees were given to leaders from all opposition parties. After that, from 2019 to 2024, many chairmanships were not given to everyone. Then in 2024, they got 240 seats. When they couldn't become the single largest party, they handed out chairmanships. After that, from 2025 through Gyanesh Kumar, they have seized power in many states, so now they are doing it again..." Sen said.

"This is a very serious issue. Not just today, but back in May, a letter was written to the Chairman by Abhishek Banerjee on behalf of our party. In the court proceedings, it was stated that it has been annulled. The 20 MPs who won on behalf of AITC and Mamata Banerjee can join BJP, but only after resigning. They haven't resigned. They still write AITC, they meet with BJP, and they attend NDA meetings too. According to the rules, this can't happen..." she said.

TMC Takes Legal Action

Sen said the TMC had written to the Chairman over the issue and later approached the Supreme Court after the matter was not resolved. "We wrote to the Chairman, and when the Chairman took time on this, with full respect, we also went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has also sought responses from everyone; the Chairman has also issued a letter saying everyone must respond..." she said.

"Those MPs who have no fixed abode just keep asking for time to respond... What is the name, what's the identity? These questions will certainly arise. Naturally, Abhishek Banerjee is fighting against this in the Supreme Court..." Sen added. (ANI)