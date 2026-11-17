The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services have issued a notice to the TMC regarding their Camac Street office. TMC leaders, including Saugata Roy, stated they will review the legal notice and provide a formal response in due course.

TMC Receives Fire Department Notice Regarding Camac Street Office

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services on Tuesday reached the Kalighat residence of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to serve a notice concerning the Camac Street office of Trimalool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Reacting to the development, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the party had received a notice from the Fire Brigade regarding its Camac Street office. “A notice from the Fire Brigade has been received regarding the party office on Camac Street. If the government wants to take any step, they will take, but the Constitution does not allow them to do that,” Roy said. Advocate Arka Nag also confirmed receiving the notice and said the party would examine it before submitting a formal response. “We have received a notice from the Fire Brigade; it appears to be for the office on Camac Street, though we haven’t examined it in detail yet. We will review it and then provide a formal response,” Nag said. Taking a swipe at the state government, he added, “We will go through it and verify everything. It seems the government has plenty of spare time; they appear to have nothing to do! We, on the other hand, are quite busy; we have work to do for the people. Since the government has so much free time, we will simply respond to their notice in writing.” (ANI)