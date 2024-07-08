TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked by Delhi Police for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief; check details

The controversy arose after Moitra posted a video on social media platform X on July 4, showing Sharma's presence at the site of a stampede in Hathras, which was later deleted. The video showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma.

Delhi Police's IFSO unit on Sunday (July 7) filed an FIR against Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra following her comments against National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma. Moitra has been charged under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman, according to DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa.

The NCW, taking suo motu cognizance of Moitra's remarks, demanded the registration of an FIR against her. In a statement, the NCW said, "An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days."

In response to the NCW's stance, Moitra commented, "Come on Delhi Police, please take action immediately on suo motu orders. I am in Nadia, and in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest, I can hold my own umbrella."

The NCW, in its complaint, condemned Moitra's remarks as "crude" and an affront to a woman's right to dignity.

