Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked by Delhi Police for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief; check details

    The controversy arose after Moitra posted a video on social media platform X on July 4, showing Sharma's presence at the site of a stampede in Hathras, which was later deleted. The video showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma.

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked by Delhi Police for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Delhi Police's IFSO unit on Sunday (July 7) filed an FIR against Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra following her comments against National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma. Moitra has been charged under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman, according to DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa.

    The controversy arose after Moitra posted a video on social media platform X on July 4, showing Sharma's presence at the site of a stampede in Hathras, which was later deleted. The video showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma.

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH)

    The NCW, taking suo motu cognizance of Moitra's remarks, demanded the registration of an FIR against her. In a statement, the NCW said, "An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days."

    In response to the NCW's stance, Moitra commented, "Come on Delhi Police, please take action immediately on suo motu orders. I am in Nadia, and in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest, I can hold my own umbrella."

    The NCW, in its complaint, condemned Moitra's remarks as "crude" and an affront to a woman's right to dignity.

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga AJR

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga

    Mumbai rains Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life check out gcw

    Mumbai rains: Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Check out

    Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall grips tourists at Raigad Fort, horrific video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Maharashtra rains: Heavy rainfall grips tourists at Raigad Fort, horrific video goes viral (WATCH)

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation snt

    PM Modi leaves for Russia visit, says look forward to reviewing bilateral ties with 'friend' Putin (WATCH)

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula AJR

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula

    Recent Stories

    How much was MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup bat sold for? RKK

    How much was MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup bat sold for?

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga AJR

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga

    Who is Sam Merchant? Meet Triptii Dimri rumoured boyfriend RBA

    Who is Sam Merchant? Meet Triptii Dimri rumoured boyfriend

    Mumbai rains Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life check out gcw

    Mumbai rains: Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Check out

    Boeing to plead guilty in criminal fraud case over 737 Max crashes, to pay $243.6 million fine snt

    Boeing to plead guilty in criminal fraud case over 737 Max crashes, to pay $243.6 million fine

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon