TMC moves SC with contempt plea over Tripura violence, leaders protest outside Home Ministry

Alleging police brutality towards TMC workers in Tripura, a delegation of party MPs went to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thereafter, TMC MPs held a sit-in dharna on Monday.

Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Tripura, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday moved a contempt plea before the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state and the alleged failure of the top officers of the Tripura government to ensure maintenance of law and order, affecting the right to campaign for its leaders during municipal polls. The apex court will take up the hearing on the plea on Tuesday.

The Court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner. The court was hearing TMC’s plea when it ordered the Tripura govt to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken to ensure safe and fair elections for all parties. Polls to 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats are scheduled on November 25.

Advocate Amar Dave mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Justice DY Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing. “Situation is worsening every day. Yesterday also certain things happened,” he said.

Sharing the news, TMC leader Derek O' Brien said 'now, it will be eyeball to eyeball' with the ruling BJP.

The leaders are protesting outside the Ministry of Home Affairs against the arrest of the party's youth-wing president Saayoni Ghosh in Agartala on Sunday. She had allegedly tried to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

An FIR was registered against her at the East Agartala Police Station for allegedly disturbing a municipal poll rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area on Saturday.