  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TMC moves SC with contempt plea over Tripura violence, leaders protest outside Home Ministry

    Alleging police brutality towards TMC workers in Tripura, a delegation of party MPs went to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thereafter, TMC MPs held a sit-in dharna on Monday.

    TMC moves SC with contempt plea over Tripura violence, leaders protest outside Home Ministry-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 5:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Tripura, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday moved a contempt plea before the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state and the alleged failure of the top officers of the Tripura government to ensure maintenance of law and order, affecting the right to campaign for its leaders during municipal polls. The apex court will take up the hearing on the plea on Tuesday.

    The Court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner. The court was hearing TMC’s plea when it ordered the Tripura govt to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken to ensure safe and fair elections for all parties. Polls to 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats are scheduled on November 25.

    Advocate Amar Dave mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Justice DY Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing. “Situation is worsening every day. Yesterday also certain things happened,” he said.

    Alleging police brutality towards TMC workers in Tripura, a delegation of party MPs went to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thereafter, TMC MPs held a sit-in dharna on Monday. Sharing the news, TMC leader Derek O' Brien said ‘now, it will be eyeball to eyeball’ with the ruling BJP.

    The leaders are protesting outside the Ministry of Home Affairs against the arrest of the party's youth-wing president Saayoni Ghosh in Agartala on Sunday. She had allegedly tried to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

    An FIR was registered against her at the East Agartala Police Station for allegedly disturbing a municipal poll rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area on Saturday.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Interview With Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait YCB

    Exclusive: 'Farmers will not go home just like that; there are other issues'

    Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub-dnm

    Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, ‘Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub’

    UP Election 2022 Exclusive Interview RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav VPN

    Exclusive: 'Even after withdrawing farm laws, BJP will not win elections in UP and Punjab'

    Money laundering case: Just a small pawn, says dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze-dnm

    Money laundering case: Just a small pawn, says dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 BJP begins Har Ghar BJP campaign gcw

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP begins door-to-door 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign

    Recent Stories

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out gcw

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out

    Exclusive Interview With Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait YCB

    Exclusive: 'Farmers will not go home just like that; there are other issues'

    ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title

    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID hospitalised in Chennai gcw

    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID, admitted to hospital in Chennai

    Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub-dnm

    Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, ‘Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub’

    Recent Videos

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz reviews SCEB's draw against JFC, reveals preparations for Kolkata derby (WATCH)

    Video Icon