Canning Paschim TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested at Kolkata airport regarding an ongoing rape case investigation. He was allegedly trying to flee to Mumbai when apprehended by the Special Operations Group of Baruipur Police.

TMC MLA Arrested at Kolkata Airport

Paresh Ram Das, TMC MLA from Canning Paschim Assembly constituency, was arrested at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday in connection with an alleged rape case, Baruipur Police District said in a statement.

According to the police, Ram Das was apprehended while allegedly attempting to evade investigation by travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai. The case was registered at Canning Police Station on September 5 under Sections 376, 323, 420, 120B and 506 of the IPC.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Baruipur Police District under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police and other senior officers, with assistance from Bidhannagar Police. The accused is being brought to Baruipur Police District for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

He will be questioned in connection with the case and produced before the court on November 10 after completion of the requisite legal formalities, police said. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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