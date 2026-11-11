TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh has criticized the Central Government, holding it responsible for the recent attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, while accusing the BJP of prioritizing politics in West Bengal over national security issues.

TMC MLA Criticizes Central Government Over Kulgam Attack

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday held the Central Government responsible for the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, questioning the security arrangements, intelligence network and role of the Union ministries.

Targeting the BJP, Ghosh alleged that the party was busy making political statements in West Bengal while another attack had taken place in Kashmir. He said the responsibility for the country's security rested with the Central Government.

Questions on Security and Governance

"Whose responsibility is this? It is the responsibility of the Central Government. Who is in charge of the borders? What is the PMO doing? Who is responsible for the nation's security? What are the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs doing? Under whose protection are the borders? Who is responsible for intelligence?" Ghosh said.

He further accused the BJP of focusing on political activities in West Bengal instead of addressing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "The BJP is busy playing politics and making political statements here in Bengal, while another attack has taken place in Kashmir. This is the responsibility of the Central Government—the responsibility of the BJP," he added.

Details of the CRPF Attack

His remarks came after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka (checkpoint) in Kulgam district. The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

Officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel. "There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators and best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.

The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment, and multi-agency hunt operations were launched against the attackers, an official said. The official said that the naka where the attack took place is around 4 km from the National Highway. Of the three injured CRPF personnel, two have minor injuries, while the third is slightly serious, the official said.

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