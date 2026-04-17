West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari alleged a "grave conspiracy" in a letter to the ECI. He accused the TMC and I-PAC of issuing fake press ID cards to party workers to subvert the upcoming assembly elections by gaining access to polling areas.

Adhikari Alleges 'Grave Conspiracy' by TMC, I-PAC

West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), flagging what he claimed was a "grave conspiracy" allegedly being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in collaboration with I-PAC, aimed at "subverting the democratic process".

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In a post on X ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Adhikari alleged that IPAC is "systematically issuing Fake Press Identification Cards to TMC party workers," claiming that individuals who are not journalists are being "disguised as members of the media to gain unrestricted access to sensitive areas, including polling premises and key administrative hubs."

"I would like to draw the immediate attention of @ECISVEEP regarding a grave conspiracy being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress party in collaboration with their 'political consultancy'/'money laundering' firm, with the sole aim to subvert the democratic process and compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections in West Bengal," he wrote on X.

"According to credible reports, IPAC is systematically issuing Fake Press Identification Cards to TMC party workers. These individuals are not journalists by profession but are being disguised as members of the media to gain unrestricted access to sensitive areas, including polling premises and key administrative hubs," the post read.

"These 'pseudo-journalists' are being strategically placed to carry out illegal activities at the local level under the guise of media immunity," he added.

'Classic Playbook Strategy of the TMC'

Calling it a "classic playbook strategy of the TMC," Adhikari alleged "misuse of the privilege of the press card that grants mobility and access which ordinary party workers do not have."

"By posing as the press, these workers can enter polling premises to intimidate/influence voters and manipulate the electoral process without drawing the suspicion of law enforcement. This is also a classic playbook strategy of the TMC by Misusing of Privilege of The Press Card that grants mobility and access, which ordinary party workers do not have," he added.

LoP Urges ECI to Verify Credentials

In light of these allegations, he urged the ECI to conduct a "rigorous verification of all newly issued Press Identification Cards and accreditation letters issued within the last couple of months across West Bengal," and to direct district administrations and police authorities to monitor and scrutinise credentials of individuals claiming to be journalists without a verifiable professional track record in the field.

He also demanded that only journalists from "recognised and established media houses" be permitted near polling stations, following secondary verification of their credentials.

"Lastly, it has to be ensured that only Journalists from recognised and established media houses are permitted near polling stations, following a secondary verification of their credentials," he said.

High-Stakes West Bengal Elections

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)