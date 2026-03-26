As West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim campaigns for Mamata Banerjee, dismissing BJP's vision, BJP's Dilip Ghosh claims the CM is 'scared' as her support base has weakened with 'fake voters' leaving her ahead of the assembly polls.

West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday continued campaigning in the state capital, marking the fifth consecutive day of his public outreach in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming assembly polls.

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West Bengal Minister and Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, while speaking to ANI, said, "I have been campaigning in support of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for five days...The alliance between the Janata Unnayan Party and the AIMIM will not influence the elections...BJP has no vision for development...No one will vote for them..."

BJP Alleges CM Mamata is 'Scared'

On the other hand, on Tuesday, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is "scared" ahead of the Assembly elections. He said that her support base has weakened, claiming that "fake voters" are no longer backing her and that several of her trusted officials have been removed.

Speaking to the reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said, "Why is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so scared? She is scared because all her fake voters have left, and her favourite officers have also been removed. She has become helpless in the election."

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

TMC Slams Centre Over Policies, Funds

Earlier, the All India Trinamool Congress had launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using national platforms to "malign" West Bengal and its elected government.

Questioning the Centre's policies, TMC said, "Why would Bengal adopt Ayushman Bharat, with its restrictive eligibility, when the fully state-funded, inclusive Swasthya Sathi scheme already covers 8.51 crore people across 2.45 crore families?"

Raising the issue of housing funds, the party stated, "Why has your government withheld ₹24,275 crore under Awas Yojana, denying a roof to over 12 lakh families? And if our claims are incorrect, why have you failed to release a white paper on fund allocation to Bengal since your 2021 defeat?"

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)