BJP's Dilip Ghosh dismissed TMC's allegations of an attack on MP Mitali Bag's convoy in Arambagh, calling it a 'sympathy' stunt. In response, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee warned the BJP, vowing to 'finish the game' on the counting day, May 4.

BJP Refutes Attack Allegations, Calls it 'Sympathy' Move

BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday refuted the TMC's allegations against the Opposition party of attacking MP Mitali Bag's convoy during campaigning for Assembly elections in Aramabagh. Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of attacking Bag's convoy when she was on her way to attend Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh.

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Dilip Ghosh called TMC's allegations a move to create sympathy as West Bengal is set to hold the polling for the second phase of the elections on April 29. The BJP leader told reporters, "They are doing all this on their own to create sympathy. If we had to attack, we could have done this at several places. We do not want any attack to happen; people should step out and vote. That will bring in the change."

TMC Vows to 'Finish the Game' After Alleged Attack

Earlier on Monday, Mitali Bag, in a Facebook live, had claimed that her car was attacked during campaigning today, and claimed that the BJP workers are responsible for the attack.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the TMC will end the game that the BJP started, as they claimed that their party MP Mitali Bag was attacked by BJP workers. "On May 4, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be happy; the steering will be in our hands. As they have started the game ('khela') by attacking Mitali, we will finish the game. On May 4. DJ will play in this area," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also visited the Arambagh Medical College to meet Mitali Bag.

Electoral Battle for Arambagh

The Arambag seat is currently held by the BJP's Madhusudan Bag, who defeated TMC's Sujata Mondal by a margin of 7,172 (3.3 per cent) votes. The seat used to be a Communist Party of India (Marxist) bastion before the 2011 delimitation. TMC won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016, before losing it to the BJP in the 2021 polls.

The BJP has fielded Hemanta Bag against the TMC's Mita Bag to defend the constituency. CPI(M)'s Bithika Pandit is also in fray. With the polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29, the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)