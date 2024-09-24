Tirupati laddoo row: 14 lakh laddoos sold in 4 days despite animal fat allegations

The controversy over alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddoos hasn't affected sales at Sri Venkateshwara Temple. Over 14 lakh laddoos were sold in four days, matching the temple's daily average.

The controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos has sparked a massive political row in Andhra Pradesh, but surprisingly, it hasn't affected the sales of this prasad at Sri Venkateshwara Temple. Over 14 lakh laddoos were sold in just four days, with daily sales ranging from 3.17 lakh to 3.67 lakh, matching the temple's average daily sales of 3.50 lakh laddoos.

Devotees seem unfazed by the allegations, with Venkateshwar Rao stating, "Our faith is too strong to be shaken." Many consider the row a "thing of the past now." The temple prepares over 3 lakh laddoos daily, using ingredients like Bengal gram, cow ghee, sugar, cashews, raisins, and almonds, with a staggering 15,000 kg of cow ghee used daily.



The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that ghee used during the previous YSRCP regime contained animal fat, after which the state government formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the ruling TDP of "politicising religious matters," citing the rigorous tender process and certification requirements for ghee suppliers.



Reddy emphasized that the tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. The TTD collects samples of the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. Reddy alleged that Naidu is a "pathological and habitual liar" and accused him of politicizing the issue.



Despite the controversy, the temple's sanctity remains intact, and devotees continue to flock to the temple, undeterred. The temple administration's sales figures indicate that the faith of devotees remains unwavering, with over 60,000 pilgrims visiting the temple daily. The Tirupati laddu remains a revered offering, symbolizing the devotion and reverence of the pilgrims.

