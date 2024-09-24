Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati: Only pure ghee used to make laddus, says TTD report

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has confirmed that only pure ghee was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus. This information was provided to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and a copy was obtained by Asianet News.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has issued a report confirming the purity of ghee used in Tirupati laddus. The report assures that ghee from Dindigul, received on July 6 and 15, was not used due to doubts raised. As a precaution, ghee from four tankers was discarded and returned after lab testing.
    This confirmation comes from a report provided to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. A copy of the report was obtained by Asianet News. Allegations, including those from NDA leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, had claimed that the ghee used for making laddus contained animal fat.

    Tirumala temple performs cleansing ritual amid Tirupati laddu controversy

    A cleansing ritual was performed at the Tirumala temple in response to allegations of desecration and the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of the sacred Tirupati laddus. Temple officials confirmed that the ritual was carried out to restore the sanctity of the offerings following accusations tied to the previous YSR Congress regime.

    The controversy came to light when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns over the quality of ingredients used during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Citing a private lab report from Gujarat, Naidu alleged the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and fish oil in the ghee used for the laddus.

    In response, Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the claims, asserting that no such violations took place during his administration and accusing Naidu of engaging in "politics in the name of God." Reddy further criticised Naidu, calling him a "pathological and habitual liar."

    Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into allegations made by Naidu. "Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed inquiry is required and the culprit should be punished," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators summit in New Delhi.

    Tirupati laddu row: Accused ghee supplier says, 'fish oil more expensive', refutes allegations

