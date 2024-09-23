Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirumala temple performs cleansing ritual amid Tirupati laddu controversy

    On Monday (September 23), the ritual, known as Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana, was conducted, beginning at 5:40 am and lasting two hours. It involved three sacred homa gundas and was led by eight temple priests, with guidance from three Agama Shastra advisors.

    A cleansing ritual was performed at the Tirumala temple in response to allegations of desecration and the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of the sacred Tirupati laddus. Temple officials confirmed that the ritual was carried out to restore the sanctity of the offerings following accusations tied to the previous YSR Congress regime.

    On Monday (September 23), the ritual, known as Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana, was conducted, beginning at 5:40 am and lasting two hours. It involved three sacred homa gundas and was led by eight temple priests, with guidance from three Agama Shastra advisors. The ceremony included a Vastu Homam and the purification of vessels, machines, and the ceremonial space. As part of the process, priests performed the Panchagavya Prokshana, a sprinkling ritual using five sacred products derived from cows to cleanse the environment.

    According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, J. Shyamala Rao, these rituals were carried out to seek divine atonement from Lord Venkateswara Swamy, addressing concerns over sacrilegious acts and allegations that animal fats had been mixed into the laddus, which are considered prasadam by devotees. The objective was to remove any negative influence and ensure the well-being of the devotees.

    The controversy came to light when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns over the quality of ingredients used during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Citing a private lab report from Gujarat, Naidu alleged the presence of "beef tallow," "lard," and fish oil in the ghee used for the laddus.

    In response, Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the claims, asserting that no such violations took place during his administration and accusing Naidu of engaging in "politics in the name of God." Reddy further criticised Naidu, calling him a "pathological and habitual liar."

    The Tirumala temple has remained one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India, and the laddus served there are considered sacred by millions of devotees.

