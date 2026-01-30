YSRCP's Gadikota Srikanth Reddy blasted Chandrababu Naidu for 'dirty politics' over unverified claims of animal fat in Tirumala laddus, citing an SIT report. He demands an apology from Naidu for hurting the sentiments of devotees.

YSRCP Slams Naidu Over 'Animal Fat' Claim

Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, General Secretary of the YSR Congress Party, launched a sharp attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the Tirumala laddu controversy, citing the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Reddy accused Naidu of indulging in "dirty and manipulative politics" by making unverified claims that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to the SIT report, Reddy said there was no confirmation of animal fat being used and alleged that Naidu made the statement for political gains. "We can see Chandrababu Naidu is the brand ambassador for dirty and manipulative politics. He said that animal fat was used to prepare Tirupati Ladoo without any confirmation. It is not confirmed that there was no use of animal fat in the making of the ladoo. Chandrababu Naidu only wants political gains. He must apologise to Venkateshwara Swamy devotees," he said.

SIT Report Finds No Animal Fat

Backing the claim, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the final chargesheet filed by the Supreme Court-mandated CBI-led SIT had conclusively established that no animal fat or animal-derived substances were found in the ghee used for preparing the Tirumala laddu prasadam.

BJP Alleges Use of Synthetic Ghee

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma alleged that the SIT had named 36 individuals for supplying synthetic ghee instead of pure ghee and accused YSRCP leaders and former TTD officials of hurting Hindu sentiments. "The SIT also made it clear that they supplied synthetic ghee instead of pure ghee for making laddu. Hindus can never forget or forgive these YSRCP cadres, the leaders, or the then TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who got involved in this. Lord Venkateshwara is watching, and let us see what karma they will go through," she said.

Delhi High Court on Media Publications

In a parallel legal development, the Delhi High Court on January 2 declined to impose an immediate restraint on media publications related to the controversy. Justice Amit Bansal held that pre-publication injunctions without hearing the opposing side are permissible only in rare cases. The court issued procedural directions in a defamation suit linked to ghee procurement for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, while cautioning media outlets about future publications amid ongoing proceedings. (ANI)