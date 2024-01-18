Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

During the 10th Backward Classes Federation celebration in Tumkur, Karnataka Cooperative Minister K.N. Rajanna stated that Tipu Sultan initiated the construction of the Kannambadi Katte (KRS) dam, challenging the belief that the Mysuru royal family solely built it. Rajanna defended Tipu Sultan's actions, emphasizing his efforts to protect Hindu institutions. He criticized MP Anantkumar Hegde's divisive language and opposed labelling Siddaramaiah and Congress as anti-Hindu, calling for a nuanced understanding of Hinduism.

During the 10th celebration of the Backward Classes Federation in Tumkur, I, Karnataka's Cooperative Minister K.N. Rajanna, made a statement that has sparked historical discussions. He said, “I want to clarify that the construction of the Kannambadi Katte (KRS) dam, located in the Mandya district near Mysore, was initially started by Tipu Sultan and later continued by the Maharajas of Mysuru, especially Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. This differs from the long-standing belief that the Mysuru royal family, during British rule, took on the significant task of building the reservoir using their assets.”

Extending his statement about Tipu, Minister Rajanna said, “Tipu Sultan initiated the construction of Kannambadi Katte, and Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar played a crucial role in carrying it forward. It's essential to note Tipu Sultan's efforts to protect Hindu institutions, such as when he sent his army to thwart the Peshwas' attempt to destroy the Sringeri Math.”



“Now, addressing Tipu Sultan's conversion took place in Coorg. I want to emphasize that Tipu Sultan opposed his government, facing subsequent vilification. People may consider him a traitor, but it's crucial to critically examine narratives. For instance, Mallappa Shetty, responsible for Rani Chennamma's saga in Kittoor, is hailed as a hero, raising questions that need scrutiny.” said Rajanna.



Regarding the recent controversial statement of MP Anantkumar Hegde, the Minister expressed, “I want to voice my concern about MP Ananthakumar's statement, criticizing the use of divisive language. As a member of the Lok Sabha, such inflammatory remarks can incite anger and sadness among the public. I question Anantkumar's fitness for representing the people, particularly considering his alleged negligence over the years.”

Rajanna opposed the stance of BJP leaders who called Siddaramaiah Anti-Hindu and said, “In a broader context, let me address the perception of the Congress party and Siddaramaiah being labelled as anti-Hindu. It's crucial to understand that everyone, including Mahatma Gandhi, is a Hindu. We shouldn't frame the narrative as a dichotomy between "Gandhi Hindus" and "Godse Hindus." A more nuanced understanding of Hinduism is needed, and reflection on the actions of those who commit heinous crimes is essential.”