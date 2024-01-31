Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Time for introspection': Unruly MPs get a message from PM Modi ahead of Interim Budget 2024

    The Prime Minister's words come amidst expectations of key announcements in the interim budget. The decision to present a full budget after the formation of the new government aligns with established norms, allowing for comprehensive fiscal planning and policy announcements.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    As the Budget Session of Parliament kicked off on Wednesday (January 31), a day ahead of the interim Budget 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media, sending a pointed message to unruly Members of Parliament and emphasizing the importance of introspection.

    During his address, PM Modi drew attention to the recent passage of the women's reservation bill in the new Parliament session, highlighting it as a manifestation of women empowerment. He acknowledged the significant role of women in the country's progress and termed the occasion as a "festival of Nari shakti."

    President Droupadi Murmu's address to the session and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the interim Budget on the following day were also mentioned.

    Taking a dig at MPs who have been accused of disrupting parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi remarked that over the past decade, some Members of Parliament had pursued actions that served their interests rather than the welfare of the nation.

    He urged those with a history of undermining democratic processes to engage in introspection, encouraging them to consider their actions and seek feedback from their constituents.

    Furthermore, Modi stressed the importance of positive contributions to parliamentary debates, emphasizing that MPs who approach opposition constructively would be remembered favorably. He urged all parliamentarians not to let the session go by without making meaningful contributions.

    Lastly, PM Modi alluded to the tradition of presenting an interim budget when elections are on the horizon, assuring that a comprehensive budget would be presented after the formation of the new government following the elections. The prime minister's address set the tone for a session that promises crucial discussions on the nation's financial outlook and key policy decisions.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
