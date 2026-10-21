Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested four accused—two men from Haryana and two women from UP—in the Tiger Shroff firing case. The court has permitted Mumbai Police to take them into custody and granted a three-day transit remand for investigation.

Accused Identified The accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh. Sequence of the Alleged Plot According to the sequence of events detailed by the police, Kunal, who had recently been released from jail on bail, was allegedly introduced to Anil Pandit by a friend from Harsana village. Kunal subsequently began communicating with him through an encrypted application.On Anil Pandit’s instructions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar.Around two months ago, Kunal allegedly met Radha, informed her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.On October 15, Kunal took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was allegedly carried in Radha’s bag. During the journey, Kunal remained in contact with them through an encrypted application and relayed instructions from Anil Pandit.On October 17, the two women reached Dadar in Mumbai and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.On October 18, at around 7 pm, firing was reported at actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Anil Pandit subsequently allegedly informed Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape. Apprehension and Legal Proceedings The same day, Radha and Babita reportedly left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar–Haridwar Express.On October 20, Radha and Babita were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana.The four accused were initially produced before the court through a Kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).Subsequently, Mumbai Police’s CID moved an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the application, following which the four accused were formally arrested by Mumbai Police.The court subsequently granted Mumbai Police three days’ transit remand of the accused for further investigation.Further investigation into the alleged roles of the accused and their links to the firing incident is underway.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Special Cell of Delhi Police’s Northern Range (NDR) apprehended four accused in connection with the alleged firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The accused were produced before the court, which subsequently permitted Maharashtra Police’s CID, Mumbai, to formally arrest them and granted three days’ transit remand.The accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.According to the sequence of events detailed by the police, Kunal, who had recently been released from jail on bail, was allegedly introduced to Anil Pandit by a friend from Harsana village. Kunal subsequently began communicating with him through an encrypted application.On Anil Pandit’s instructions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar.Around two months ago, Kunal allegedly met Radha, informed her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.On October 15, Kunal took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was allegedly carried in Radha’s bag. During the journey, Kunal remained in contact with them through an encrypted application and relayed instructions from Anil Pandit.On October 17, the two women reached Dadar in Mumbai and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.On October 18, at around 7 pm, firing was reported at actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Anil Pandit subsequently allegedly informed Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape.The same day, Radha and Babita reportedly left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar–Haridwar Express.On October 20, Radha and Babita were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana.The four accused were initially produced before the court through a Kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).Subsequently, Mumbai Police’s CID moved an application seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the application, following which the four accused were formally arrested by Mumbai Police.The court subsequently granted Mumbai Police three days’ transit remand of the accused for further investigation.Further investigation into the alleged roles of the accused and their links to the firing incident is underway.