Tiger grabs boy's T-shirt at zoo in viral video; his cute reaction leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

A video of a young boy's unexpected encounter with a tiger at a zoo is making waves on social media, sparking both amusement and concern.

The clip shows the tiger grabbing and tugging at the boy's T-shirt from behind an enclosure, but instead of panicking, the boy’s reaction has captured everyone's attention — he calmly pleads with the tiger to let go, fearing his mother’s reaction more than the tiger itself.

Tiger and boy's unexpected zoo encounter

Visiting the zoo is often a delightful experience for children, offering a chance to see animals they don’t encounter in daily life. However, this boy's visit took an unexpected turn. In the viral video, as the tiger clutches the boy’s T-shirt and refuses to release it, the boy can be heard repeatedly saying, “Please let go of my T-shirt, or my mom will be mad…” His calm demeanor and humorous concern have won hearts online.

While some viewers found the video endearing, calling the boy's reaction adorable, others criticized the person filming the incident instead of intervening. Many questioned whether recording the video was appropriate when the child was in potential danger. Some reactions here:

Another X user joked that the boy proved a mother's anger is scarier than a tiger.

