Tiger grabs boy's T-shirt at zoo in viral video; his cute reaction leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

A video of a boy's unexpected encounter with a tiger at a zoo is making waves all over social media, sparking both amusement and concern.
 

Tiger grabs boy's T-shirt at zoo in viral video; his cute reaction leaves internet in splits (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

A video of a young boy's unexpected encounter with a tiger at a zoo is making waves on social media, sparking both amusement and concern.

The clip shows the tiger grabbing and tugging at the boy's T-shirt from behind an enclosure, but instead of panicking, the boy’s reaction has captured everyone's attention — he calmly pleads with the tiger to let go, fearing his mother’s reaction more than the tiger itself.

 

Also Read: 'Boycott Bengaluru metro': Furious commuters protest fare hike, say 'auto-rikshaws are cheaper!'

Tiger and boy's unexpected zoo encounter

Visiting the zoo is often a delightful experience for children, offering a chance to see animals they don’t encounter in daily life. However, this boy's visit took an unexpected turn. In the viral video, as the tiger clutches the boy’s T-shirt and refuses to release it, the boy can be heard repeatedly saying, “Please let go of my T-shirt, or my mom will be mad…” His calm demeanor and humorous concern have won hearts online.

While some viewers found the video endearing, calling the boy's reaction adorable, others criticized the person filming the incident instead of intervening. Many questioned whether recording the video was appropriate when the child was in potential danger. Some reactions here:

Another X user joked that the boy proved a mother's anger is scarier than a tiger. 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Man exhumes corpse, dumps it in front of mutton shop after being refused free meat, money

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother ddr

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted anr

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted

Recent Stories

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style NTI

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother ddr

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon