'Boycott Bengaluru metro': Furious commuters protest fare hike, say 'auto-rikshaws are cheaper!'

Bengaluru commuters are outraged over BMRCL’s steep metro fare hike, with some fares nearly doubling. Many are calling for a boycott, demanding a rollback. Social media is flooded with #RevokeMetroFareHike, while the Karnataka government remains silent. Commuters argue auto-rickshaws are now a cheaper option.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

Bengaluru’s metro commuters are up in arms over the sudden and steep fare hike introduced by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on February 9, 2025. The revised fare structure has led to widespread frustration, with many passengers calling the increase unfair and excessive.  

Under the new fare system, the minimum fare is set at ₹10 for distances up to 2 km, with ₹10 increments for every additional 2 km. The maximum fare now stands at ₹90 for distances above 30 km. However, the most shocking increase is in mid-range travel distances, where some fares have almost doubled.  

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

For example, passengers who previously paid ₹25 between two stations now have to shell out ₹50—a 100% increase. Meanwhile, BMRCL claims that the overall hike is 43%, leaving commuters questioning the math behind the new fares. The removal of the 5% discount on QR-based tickets has further added to the financial strain on daily travellers.  

Social media is flooded with outrage, with #RevokeMetroFareHike trending as commuters demand a rollback. Frustrated users are calling for a boycott of Namma Metro until fares are revised to reasonable levels.  

Twitter user Dhanush N A posted:  
"Boycott metro until there’s a reasonable fare revision. Until this is done, neither BMRCL nor politicians will understand."  

Another user, Ajay, questioned the fare revision committee:  
"First, we need to hold the committee members accountable. What justification is there for a 50% to 90% hike? A 10% to 15% increase is understandable, but this? At these prices, we might as well take a cab instead of cramming into crowded metro trains."  

User Karan stated:  
"Too expensive. It’s cheaper to take an auto-rickshaw."  

BMRCL has defended the hike, stating that it follows recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which submitted its report in December 2024. The FFC, chaired by a former High Court judge, was formed under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.  

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, set to take effect from February 9; check updated fares

Despite the backlash, neither Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have responded publicly to commuters’ demands. The government’s silence has only fueled further anger, with some comparing their inaction to Mahatma Gandhi’s three monkeys, hear nothing, see nothing, speak nothing—while adding a fourth: ‘Do nothing.’   

With 90% of commuters expressing discontent in recent polls, the demand for a fare revision discussion is growing. Many are now urging authorities to reconsider the hike and introduce a reasonable increase instead of a sharp, sudden jump.  

