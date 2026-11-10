Three contract workers died after falling into a wastewater treatment tank at a Tata Electronics facility near Hosur, Krishnagiri district. The state government has launched a probe into the tragic incident, promising necessary support.

Tragic Incident at Tata Electronics Facility

Three contract workers died after allegedly falling into a wastewater treatment tank at a Tata factory near Rayakottai, close to Hosur in Krishnagiri district, on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Sarathikumar (25) of Belrampatti village near Palacode in Dharmapuri district, Akmal Babu Bhai (28) of Thinnur near Panchapalli in Palacode, and Kaviri (31) of Jambooth village in Anumanthapuram, Dharmapuri district.

Factory management personnel rescued the three workers in a critical condition and rushed them to a private hospital in Hosur. However, all three succumbed to their injuries despite treatment.

Official Response and Investigation

Hosur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhir and Inspector Prakash visited the hospital, recovered the bodies and arranged for them to be sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances that led to the deaths. The incident has triggered shock and concern in the area.

Tamil Nadu Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana expressed grief over the incident, assuring that it will be investigated. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three precious lives in the incident at Tata Electronics' facility in Hosur...I have spoken to the district administration and directed them to extend all necessary support to the affected families and ensure that the situation is addressed with utmost urgency. The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. We must ensure that every necessary measure is put in place to prevent such tragedies from recurring," she said on X.

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