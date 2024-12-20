'Threatened and drained': Amid Atul Subhash suicide case, Gurugram techie details harassment by wife

Mittal alleged that Aggarwal, an analyst at Collegedunia with a substantial income, demanded Rs 1.5 lakh per month in maintenance, Rs 1 crore in compensation, and a house. He also claimed she threatened him to delete his online posts, warning of further legal action if he failed to comply.

Days after Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's case gained public attention, a similar story has come to light as Gurugram-based UX designer Alok Mittal accused his wife, Mansi Aggarwal, of filing false cases against him just five months into their marriage. Sharing his plight through a LinkedIn post, Mittal revealed the emotional and financial toll he has endured since their relationship soured.

Mittal alleged that Aggarwal, an analyst at Collegedunia with a substantial income, demanded Rs 1.5 lakh per month in maintenance, Rs 1 crore in compensation, and a house. He also claimed she threatened him to delete his online posts, warning of further legal action if he failed to comply.

"Even before these cases were filed, I was constantly threatened," Mittal wrote. "Now, if anything happens to me, I want to make it clear who will be responsible: Mansi Aggarwal and her pampering family."

Alok, who tied the knot with Mansi in May 2023, shared that trouble began when he lost his job shortly after their wedding. While he struggled to find new employment, Mansi pressured him to secure another job. In November, after months of applications, Mittal secured a role in Bengaluru, but his wife refused to relocate and stayed with her parents.

"She promised to join me later but refused when I came to Delhi in December to bring her back. Despite my assurances to meet her demands, she used her pregnancy and childbirth as reasons to remain at her parents' home," Mittal explained.

He alleged that Mansi pressured him to leave his Bengaluru job and return to Delhi. "Under immense pressure, I agreed, but my wife wanted it fast. Knowing my son was my weakness, she began using him against me," he claimed.

Reflecting on the turmoil, Mittal said, "The last time I held my son in my arms, he was 9 days old. It's been 10 months now, and apart from those 2–3 days of memories, I have nothing. Not being able to see or hold him, coupled with court hearings and monthly maintenance, has left me shattered."

He further alleged that his 73-year-old widowed mother was falsely implicated in domestic violence claims.

Mittal shared a recording where Mansi expressed her desire for a European honeymoon, a bigger banquet hall, and a designer lehenga shortly after their engagement. "How can such demands not be considered part of dowry?" he asked.

Mittal criticized what he termed as "biased laws" and questioned why men are not educated about these issues. "Men are seen as nothing more than wallets to pay for maintenance, alimony, or settlements. But we are more than that—we have hearts and souls, and it’s devastating to see them torn apart so easily," he wrote.

