EXPLAINED: Why Allahabad HC granted interim relief to Zubair in case over edited video post

The Allahabad High Court on Friday (December 20) granted interim protection from arrest to Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, in connection with an FIR accusing him of promoting enmity through his social media post. The bench, comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava issued an order that prevents Zubair's arrest until January 6, 2025, while mandating his cooperation with the investigation and barring him from leaving the country.

The bench observed that Zubair is not a "dreaded criminal" to justify immediate arrest. This consideration came after the hearing could not conclude as the Uttar Pradesh government was yet to fully present its arguments.

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted interim protection from arrest by Allahabad HC

What is the case against Zubair?

The FIR, filed by Udita Tyagi, General Secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, alleges that Zubair's October 3 post on X (formerly Twitter) manipulated a video clip of a speech by Narsinghanand, a controversial priest, to incite violence and promote enmity.

According to the complaint, the post featured edited content designed to provoke extremist sentiments and inflame public anger. Zubair, along with other individuals, is accused of instigating protests at Dasna Devi Mandir in Ghaziabad, resulting in charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 152, which pertains to threats to India's sovereignty and integrity.

Background of the case:

The controversy stems from Zubair's post highlighting Narsinghanand's remarks allegedly targeting Prophet Muhammad. The priest, known for his incendiary statements, has been the center of numerous controversies. The complaint claims that Zubair's actions deliberately amplified hostility against Narsinghanand and endangered communal harmony.

What is the next step:

The bench stressed that the investigation should continue without undue haste or bias. A final decision is expected during the next hearing on January 6.

