Actor Vijay's party, TVK, has fielded his friend Srinath for the Thoothukudi seat. Srinath faces tough competition from DMK's sitting minister Geetha Jeevan and AIADMK's former minister S. T. Chellapandian but remains confident in their star power.

The Thoothukudi Assembly seat of Tamil Nadu is one of those constituencies where actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has some positive expectations. Vijay has fielded his friend, actor Srinath, as the party candidate from here.

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Star Power vs Political Heavyweights

However, the contest is not that easy, as both DMK and AIADMK have fielded senior leaders as their candidates. Still, Srinath is placing greater trust in his own and his friend Vijay's star power. Speaking to ANI, Srinath said, "The people here have an emotional connection with us."

However, looking at his opponents, the DMK candidate, Geetha Jeevan, is a three-time MLA from this seat and a minister in the current government. Meanwhile, the AIADMK has fielded S. T. Chellapandian, a former minister who won this seat in 2011.

'Our USP is Our Courage'

When asked how big a challenge he considers such prominent leaders, Srinath said, "We are ready to take on any sitting minister or former minister. Our USP is our courage. In 2026, we will change the whole scenario."

Srinath said, "We have a super leader like Thalapathy Vijay. I am his best friend. He has given me this constituency because I was born here and I am a native of Thoothukudi. I am doing this campaign with my leader's command, with my whole heart. The response of the people is great. The love for my leader, the love for me, is being showered."

Vijay's Impact on the Campaign

Last Wednesday, Vijay had held a roadshow in Thoothukudi, which saw a massive turnout. Srinath said, "My party's biggest strength is my leader. He is the brand. Vijay's campaign here for his friend will definitely make a very big impact in Thoothukudi, and we will be in power, Thalapathy will be in power."

Election Fray in Thoothukudi District

Notably, ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, April 9 was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. Following this, a total of 92 candidates are now in the fray from the Thoothukudi district.

According to district election officials, constituency-wise, 15 candidates each are contesting from Thoothukudi, Vilathikulam and Srivaikuntam; 13 each from Tiruchendur and Ottapidaram (reserved); and 21 from Kovilpatti in the upcoming Assembly elections. (ANI)