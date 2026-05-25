A POCSO court in Thoothukudi sentenced a 38-year-old man to a double death penalty for the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl. Meanwhile, two men were arrested in Coimbatore for the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a 10-year-old.

Double Death Penalty in Thoothukudi Rape-Murder Case

In a landmark verdict that has brought closure to a case that sparked nationwide outrage, a POCSO court in Thoothukudi on Monday sentenced 38-year-old Dharma Muneeswaran, alias Maveeran, to a double death penalty for the brutal rape and murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A 12th-grade schoolgirl from Veda natham village near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered this past March. This incident caused nationwide outrage across Tamil Nadu and sparked intense debates regarding the law-and-order infrastructure.

Following a rigorous investigation by the district police, the main suspect, Dharma Muneeswaran from the Veda natham area, was arrested and jailed. During the police interrogation, it was revealed that the convict, Dharma Muneeswaran, had previously been arrested and imprisoned for the sexual assault and murder of an elderly woman. The police proved in court with solid evidence that while out on court bail for that previous case, he targeted the schoolgirl and committed this heinous crime.

All hearings, witness testimonies, and the submission of evidence for this case were fully completed in the Thoothukudi District Special POCSO Court. Following this, as soon as the court convened this morning, the POCSO Court Judge officially pronounced Dharma Muneeswaran guilty, stating that all the heinous charges against him had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The final sentencing for the convicted Dharma Muneeswaran was officially announced by Judge Preetha in court today at 1:00 PM. The judge delivered a sensational verdict, sentencing the convict Dharma Muneeswaran to a double death penalty. Public Prosecutor Ellammal Kissinger argued excellently on behalf of the government in this case. Since a severe punishment was to be handed down to a repeat offender, a tense atmosphere prevailed under heavy police security within the Thoothukudi court complex.

Coimbatore Minor's Abduction and Murder Case

Meanwhile, in the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old in Coimbatore, West Zone Inspector General of Police R V Ramya Bharathi said in a press conference that the case is being altered to include the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, due to the assault of a minor.

Detailing about the case, she said, "On 21 May at about 8:30 pm, information was received through police helpline 100 that a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside her house had gone missing at about 5 pm in the evening. The police personnel rushed to the spot, conducted enquiries, received the complaint and registered a case regarding the missing child on the same night at about 10 pm," she said.

"Subsequently, five special teams were formed immediately under the supervision of the DSP, and intensive search operations were undertaken to trace the missing child. Investigation, including CCTV footage analysis, confirmed that one Karthi, who was a neighbour and acquaintance of the victim's family, had taken the missing child along with him. He was arrested, and during the course of interrogation, the accused confessed that he had lured, sexually assaulted and murdered the child. Further investigation also revealed the involvement of another accused, namely Mohan, who has allegedly assisted the main accused," she added.

"As the case pertains to the assault of a minor child, the case is being altered to include the provisions of the POCSO Act. The two accused persons were arrested within 24 hours," she further said. (ANI)