PM's Mann ki Baat: India carved a special place in world in 2022

Citing a Tata Memorial Centre's research in his last 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the country's traditional methods like ayurveda and yoga are now becoming the touchstone of evidence-based medicine in the modern era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the year 2022 has been both wonderful and inspirational for India and cited the multiple gains made by the country that enabled it to carve a "special place" for itself in the world.



The research -- first of its kind -- also revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients by 15 per cent, he said.

"This is the first example of Indian traditional medicine being tested vis a vis the stringent standards of Western methods. Also, this is the first study in which yoga has been found to improve the quality of life in women affected by breast cancer. Its long-term benefits have also come to the fore," he said.

The Tata Memorial Center has presented the results of its study at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Paris.

Noting that India has eradicated diseases like polio, smallpox and 'Guinea Worm', he said the country is also nearly eliminating 'Kala Azar'. He recalled how the disease, which till recently was affecting 50 districts across four states, is today confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Modi said that the country had achieved the status of the world's fifth largest economy, crossed the "magical" Covid vaccine export figure of $400 billion and achieved the record surpassing the "incredible" figure of 220 crore Covid vaccine doses.

Among others, the Prime Minister highlighted how the country had lived up to its resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the induction of its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

"In 2022, the strength of the country's people, their resolve, cooperation and success was of such a scale that including all of them in this 'Mann Ki Baat' would be difficult. The year 2022 has indeed been very inspiring and wonderful in many ways,' PM Modi said.

Our youth have shown tremendous potential even in sports, be it the performance of our women's hockey team or in the Commonwealth Games, the prime minister said.

"Who can forget the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign organised in August," he said, adding that over six crore people posted selfies with the tricolour. Many events like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi and the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat were organised to extend the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India), he further said.

Highlighting India's presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Modi said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.

