Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'This is a murder of democracy...' Supreme Court on key Chandigarh mayoral polls

    The Chandigarh Mayor elections controversy has come under the lens of the Supreme Court, which declared today that it would not allow the "murder of democracy" and ordered the Registrar General to secure all the records by 5 pm today.

    This is a murder of democracy Supreme Court on key Chandigarh mayoral polls gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on Anil Masih, the Presiding Officer who held the Chandigarh Mayor elections, saying it was "obvious that he has defaced the ballot papers". Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered that the first session of the Chandigarh civic body, which was set for February 7, be postponed indefinitely.

    A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which had refused to grant any interim relief to their application seeking fresh elections under the supervision of a retired judge.

    The Chief Justice went on to say that this "murder of democracy can't be allowed" and that maintaining the integrity of the electoral process is crucial. The Supreme Court directed that the entire record of the mayoral elections be sequestered with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar General.

    “Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is a mockery of democracy. This is a murder of democracy. We are appalled. This man should be prosecuted. Is this the behaviour of the Returning Officer?” CJI DY Chandrachud said.

    "It is clearly visible in the video that he is looking into the camera and spoiling the ballot paper... Legal action should be taken against this officer," the Chief Justice of India said, while hearing the petition by AAP.

    On January 30, the BJP easily defeated the Congress-AAP coalition in the Chandigarh municipal elections. Manoj Sonkar of the BJP had defeated the AAP's Kuldeep Kumar for the mayor's post, polling 16 votes against his rival's 12. Eight votes were declared invalid. The opposition councillors alleged that the presiding officer had tampered with the ballot papers, a charge rubbished by the BJP.

    AAP has held mega protests in Delhi and Chandigarh over the issue and went to court, contending that the Returning Officer was caught on camera smudging the ballot papers.
     

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network vkp

    From Chandrayaan to NavIC to use of AI... ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network

    Delhi liquor policy case Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife once a week gcw

    Delhi liquor policy case: Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife once a week

    Telangana vehicle registration plates to change from TS to TG gcw

    Telangana vehicle registration plates to change from 'TS' to 'TG'

    Kerala: SFIO probes CMRL over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to Veena Vijayan anr

    Kerala: SFIO probes CMRL over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    Kerala Budget: 'No solutions in the budget to save state from financial crisis...' BJP state president K Surendran response anr

    Kerala: 'No solutions in the budget to save state from financial crisis...' BJP state president K Surendran

    Recent Stories

    Silent Valley to Ponmudi- 7 beautiful hill stations in Kerala anr eai

    Silent Valley to Ponmudi- 7 beautiful hill stations in Kerala

    Putin declares Gaza Strip as World's largest children's cemetery, shockwaves reverberate worldwide (WATCH) avv

    Putin declares Gaza Strip as World's largest children's cemetery, shockwaves reverberate worldwide (WATCH)

    In a messy spot! Byju's pauses Lionel Messi partnership amid company turmoil snt

    In a messy spot! Byju's pauses Lionel Messi partnership amid company turmoil

    OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6 Check price offers gcw

    OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6; Check price & offers

    Football Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's chaotic brilliance in thrilling victory over Liverpool osf

    Arteta lauds Arsenal's ability to be 'very chaotic' after boosting EPL title bid with win over Liverpool

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon