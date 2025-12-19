SP MP Jaya Bachchan slammed the government for not consulting the opposition, highlighting a lack of ventilators and neglect of pollution. This came as opposition parties staged a protest against the new VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces MGNREGA.

Jaya Bachchan Slams Government

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Friday slammed the government during a protest at the Parliament, and alleged that the government does not consult the opposition before forming a decision. "There is not much to say about this...They don't speak to any members of the opposition; they do whatever they want to...They don't want to let anyone speak... There are no ventilators in the hospitals, no breathing machines...Who will discuss these issues? They don't let anyone speak..." she stated.

Speaking on the issue of pollution, the SP MP said that the opposition wants to advise on controlling the air pollution, but the centre neglects the major issues in society and puts efforts into activating unnecessary bills. "We raised the issue of pollution... The recently introduced bills were not needed at all... If they discuss pollution, we will contribute ideas on resolving the issue...Who will vote for them if everyone died?" she added.

Opposition Protests Against VB-G RAM G Bill

Meanwhile, members of the opposition on Friday staged a protest against the passing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill in the Parliament premises.

TMC Holds 12-Hour Dharna

Earlier, members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also started a 12-hour dharna (sit-in protest) against the passing of the VB-G RAM G Bill. It started at 12 am and concluded at 12 noon today. The dharna was held outside Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament complex against the Bill.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2025, and was later cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of December 19 amid strong opposition. Earlier, the Parliament on Friday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it got the nod of the Lok Sabha.

The opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed, and demanded that the bill be sent to the Select Committee. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. (ANI)