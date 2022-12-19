Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

    While several MES workers and leaders congregated to protest against the Karnataka government, chaotic scenes were witnessed at Belagavi's Tilakawadi road.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra heightened on Monday (December 19) amid the border row after thousands of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged protests near Kognoli Toll Plaza. It is reported that the party workers staged a protest near Belagavi over the inter-state border issue against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai for not allowing maha mela to be held.

    Every year, the MES holds a convention in Belagavi on the inaugural day of Karnataka assembly's winter session. MES activists, an organisation that has been raising the border issue for over five decades, have planned massive protests ahead of the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly.

    The MES organised a protest at the Vaccine Depot Ground in Tilakwadi in the district headquarter town of Belagavi as the 10-day winter session of Karnataka Legislature starts today.

    While several MES workers and leaders congregated to protest against the Karnataka government, chaotic scenes were witnessed at Belagavi's Tilakawadi road. With this, the state police also imposed CrPc Section 144, which prohibits gathering of four or more people in the area concerned.

    Despite prohibitory orders and restrictions being imposed on any kind of protest, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers were trying to enter the Belagavi border.

    Due to concerns about the border dispute with Maharashtra and potential disruptions from protests by various groups, Belagavi city has been put on high alert.

    It is reportedly said that nearly 5,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city.

    These policemen include six superintendents of police, 11 additional superintendents of police, 43 deputy SPs, 95 inspectors and 241 sub-inspectors, news agency PTI reported. Apart from the MES, various groups including farmers, are also staging demonstrations in Belagavi to press for their demands.

