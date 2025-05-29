A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino to highlight India's stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. They also discussed future cooperation in technology, education, and pharmaceuticals.

Panama City : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led delegation on Wednesday (local time) met with President of the Republic of Panama Jose Raul Mulino at the Presidential house.

The meeting with Panamanian President comes as part of India's efforts to convey its resolute stance against Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha and showed them pictures of Pakistani Army officials attending the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Panamanian Foreign Minister Acha extended the country's support to India in its fight against terrorism and said, “We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism.”

"Regarding terrorism, we stand with India. We cannot tolerate any kind of terrorism. We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism. We are a democratic country. India is the largest democracy in the world, which values principles, and we will fight against any kind of terrorism together," Javier Martinez Acha said.

Additionally, Shahi Tharoor said that the Foreign Minister was very receptive and open-hearted in India's fight against terrorism.

Tharoor also highlighted that a number of topics regarding India's collaboration with Panama, particularly in fields of technology, education, and pharmaceuticals, were also discussed.

"The Minister received our message on terrorism in a very receptive and open-hearted way. In addition, he raised a number of opportunities for close India-Panama collaboration in the future, particularly in technology, education, pharmaceuticals, and many areas of future cooperation, which shows the commitment of the Minister and his government to closer relations between our countries. So from both grounds, both in terms of our message on terrorism, on the larger picture of our cooperation with Panama, it's been a very successful meeting," Tharoor said.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Acha expressed enthusiasm about visiting India soon. Acha stated, "I am looking forward to visiting India soon. We will also try to make an agenda for our President to visit India. We have a promise from my good friend Mr. Tharoor that

Prime Minister Modi will come to Panama soon." To this, Tharoor replied, “We will try to persuade him.”

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.