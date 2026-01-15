Sanjay Raut slammed the Mahayuti, alleging it's for 'money and power'. He said Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have united to protect Marathi interests and expressed confidence that voters will support Shiv Sena (UBT) in the BMC elections.

Mahayuti's Agenda is 'Money and Power': Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come together for "money and power". Raut said the political atmosphere in Mumbai has shifted noticeably in recent days, with voters more aware of their right to vote. He asserted that Marathi identity was not part of Mahayuti's agenda, which is why Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have united to protect Marathi interests. "Three political parties have come together purely for power and money; Marathi identity is not part of their agenda. That is why Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have united on a single platform to protect Marathi interests," Raut said while addressing a press conference here. Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Voters Stand with Marathi Identity

Raut expressed confidence that his party would win the upcoming BMC elections, asserting that voters now stand firmly with Shiv Sena and the Marathi identity. "The atmosphere has clearly been shaped over the past few days, and this time, voters will cast their ballots with greater awareness and caution. Today's voter stands with Marathi identity and Shiv Sena; this support will be clearly reflected in the 24 wards and the mayoral election," Sanjay Raut told reporters here.

Mumbai Under 'National and International Scrutiny'

He further claimed that Mumbai was under intense national and international scrutiny, alleging attempts to hand over the city to the interests of select industrialists. Raut said that speaking out against such moves invites threats of stringent legal action. "Mumbai is currently under national and international scrutiny; it is being closely watched even at a global level. There are attempts to hand over the city to the interests of a few favoured industrialists. Raising one's voice against this invites threats of harsh legal action," Raut said.

Raut also questioned the heightened security and administrative arrangements in Mumbai, asking why similar measures were not being implemented in other cities such as Nashik, Pune, or Nagpur. He said that there was no likelihood of an abnormal rise in voter turnout, as the public had already made up its mind. "Organised forces will operate aggressively and with full intensity. Why are such extraordinary arrangements being implemented only in Mumbai? Why not in Nashik, Pune, or Nagpur? There is no likelihood of an abnormal increase in voter turnout; the public has already made up its mind," he said.

'Attempts to Impose Outside Culture'

He further alleged that faith and traditions were being challenged, noting that Mumba Devi is the revered deity of Marathi people and the city derives its name from her. Raut warned of attempts to impose an "outside language and culture" on the city. "Faith and traditions are being questioned, even though Mumba Devi is the revered deity of Marathi people; this identity is why the city is named Mumbai. Under the pretext of names like Navi Mumbai, there will be attempts to impose an outside language and culture on the city," said Raut.

High-Stakes Municipal Polls Across Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Raut cast his vote in the BMC polls at a polling booth in Mumbai. 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra have gone to the polls today as a high-voltage campaign came to an end, setting the stage for a decisive political contest in key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Mahayuti is contesting the local body polls largely together, except in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has chosen to ally with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together under a joint manifesto. The main political battle remains centred on Mumbai and Pune, where the BJP-led Mahayuti will face the united Thackeray camp, as just ahead of the civic polls, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands on the issue of "son of the soil" in a high-stakes fight for control of the BMC, the country's richest civic body.

NCP Factions Unite in Pune

The last BMC elections were held in 2017. In Pune, in a major political realignment, both factions of the NCP came together just before the civic polls for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), following a split in 2023. Ajit Pawar joined hands with Sharad Pawar again and contested against the NDA partner BJP in Pune, whereas Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shidne opted to go solo in PMC after failing to set up an acceptable seat-sharing formula with BJP.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39092 Polling centre has been set up across the state. Polling will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16. (ANI)