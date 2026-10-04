Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS chiefs Uddhav and Raj Thackeray led a joint protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging an attack on democracy and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Protest Reflects Public Anger Desai said the consequences of these developments were now visible in the form of public resentment and that the joint protest was an expression of that anger. “The consequences of these actions are evident today in the widespread public resentment... The public's anger regarding this is being voiced here today. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have both stated that accountability must be accepted for the way this situation has unfolded,” he added. Thackerays Target CEC Over Electoral Roll Revision Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised questions over the poll panel's functioning. The two leaders led a joint protest march toward the BMC headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition parties have been demanding his resignation.Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at opposing what he described as an attack on voters' rights and democracy. "We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator," he said. He claimed that the names of "13 crore people" had been deleted from electoral rolls across the country and alleged that voters had also been excluded in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. "Does the Home Ministry have the power to cancel a person's citizenship rights? They are using that power through Gyanesh Kumar, and that is why we do not want Gyanesh Kumar," he said. Raj Thackeray Demands SIR Cancellation Raj Thackeray called for cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra. "Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled," he said. "I appeal to all political parties to go to Delhi and demand that the SIR should be cancelled. Voting machines should be discontinued, and elections should be conducted using ballot papers," he added. Ongoing Political Controversy The joint protest comes amid an ongoing political controversy over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had announced the October 4 march against the poll panel, inviting other political parties to participate.The Opposition has alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is aimed at updating and cleaning electoral rolls and has mechanisms for claims and objections. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said the joint protest march led by party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is a reflection of public anger over the Election Commission’s actions.Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Desai said two commissioners from the Election Commission had raised objections to developments that, according to him, were contrary to democratic principles. “The Election Commission comprises three commissioners... Two of the commissioners raised objections regarding these developments, which ran counter to democratic principles. They specifically flagged the objectionable nature of 'Form 6,' which forced ordinary individuals to constantly question whether or not they were recognized as citizens of this country, causing them deep anxiety. Despite their objections and insistence that the measure was flawed and should be withdrawn, their concerns were disregarded and ignored," he said.Desai said the consequences of these developments were now visible in the form of public resentment and that the joint protest was an expression of that anger. “The consequences of these actions are evident today in the widespread public resentment... The public's anger regarding this is being voiced here today. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have both stated that accountability must be accepted for the way this situation has unfolded,” he added.Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised questions over the poll panel's functioning. The two leaders led a joint protest march toward the BMC headquarters against Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition parties have been demanding his resignation.Uddhav Thackeray said the protest was aimed at opposing what he described as an attack on voters' rights and democracy. "We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator," he said. He claimed that the names of "13 crore people" had been deleted from electoral rolls across the country and alleged that voters had also been excluded in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. "Does the Home Ministry have the power to cancel a person's citizenship rights? They are using that power through Gyanesh Kumar, and that is why we do not want Gyanesh Kumar," he said.Raj Thackeray called for cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra. "Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled," he said. "I appeal to all political parties to go to Delhi and demand that the SIR should be cancelled. Voting machines should be discontinued, and elections should be conducted using ballot papers," he added.The joint protest comes amid an ongoing political controversy over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had announced the October 4 march against the poll panel, inviting other political parties to participate.The Opposition has alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is aimed at updating and cleaning electoral rolls and has mechanisms for claims and objections. (ANI)