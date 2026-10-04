Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray are leading a joint protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging electoral irregularities. The march, backed by the MVA, demands his resignation to 'save democracy'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will lead a joint protest march in Mumbai on Sunday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with the parties alleging irregularities in the electoral process and demanding his resignation.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the protest was a collective response to what he alleged were attempts to undermine democratic institutions, electoral processes and the constitutional rights of citizens. "This protest is against the Hitler-rule prevailing in the country, hijacking elections, keeping the Election Commission and the Supreme Court in one's pocket, running a dictatorship, stealing votes, stealing elections, and poaching MPs and MLAs. This is a revolt against all that, much like the one in 1857," he told reporters. "Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have announced this protest march, with the entire Maha Vikas Aghadi backing it. The march is about to begin, and everyone will take the stage to address the nation," he added.

Brothers Unite to 'Save Democracy'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the joint appearance of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had given added momentum to the protest, which he described as a larger movement to protect the Constitution and democracy. “Protests are taking place everywhere in the country today, specifically regarding the corruption within the Election Commission and the manner in which they are operating. They are acting illegally and unconstitutionally. This issue has sparked an outcry across India. But that outcry gains real strength the moment the name 'Thackeray' enters the picture; that is when it gathers momentum. Today, both brothers are here together, standing firm with the slogan: 'Remove the Election Commission, Save the Country.' And by 'Save the Country,' we mean saving the nation's Constitution and its democracy. That is why both brothers have come together here; it is a symbolic gesture. Understand this: the public is seething with anger and agitation, and today, that sentiment will find its expression," he told ANI.

Furthermore, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the protest was not limited to political parties and would include citizens who believe their constitutional right to vote is under threat. “Our protest is directed at the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. Our demand stems from the fact that our constitutional right to vote is being stolen, and this protest is against that theft. It is not just the Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP, and opposition parties participating; anyone who believes their right to vote should not be stolen will join this protest," he told ANI.

'Garjana Morcha' Against Irregularities

Earlier, Raut, while addressing a press conference, said the march would begin soon and was aimed at protesting against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and seeking Kumar’s resignation. "This 'Garjana Morcha' is being organised to save the Constitution and to protest against scams within the Election Commission, the denial of voting rights to citizens, and to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, who is being labelled a BJP agent," Raut said.

He said Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would be joined by the Congress, NCP, Left parties and the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP). "We have extended invitations to everyone. All the parties present here in Maharashtra have been invited, and we are confident that everyone will turn up," he said.

The rally will start from the Metro station and proceed to the Municipal Corporation building, where key leaders will address the gathering. "Given the heat, the rally will conclude early," Raut said.

Calls to Annul Elections

Asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were illegal and should be scrapped, Raut said the polls were marred by irregularities. "The way the elections were conducted involved scams, corruption and irregularities. Rajiv Kumar, the former Election Commission chief, and the current one, Gyanesh Kumar, both are enemies of the nation. All elections held during their tenures should be annulled, and fresh elections for the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha should be conducted," he said.

Raut Addresses Other National Issues

Raising the alleged mistreatment of a woman journalist at Jantar Mantar, Raut targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "A female journalist was harassed, humiliated and subjected to outraging of modesty by the police at Jantar Mantar. This falls under a Union Territory. Where is the Home Minister? Has he gone underground? Otherwise, he usually comes forward and makes tall claims. Where is he now?" he asked.

On the delay in the 'Tejas' fighter jet programme, he said, "The Defence Minister and the Prime Minister ought to speak on this matter."

Raut said a rally is scheduled in Delhi tomorrow and that he would personally go to Pune today to boost the morale of protesters at the MPSC agitation. "This movement is just the beginning; the spark has already been ignited. It won't just be Kumar; Modi and Shah will also fall, and the fire of this movement will spread across the country," he said.

On a death during the agitation, he said, "Accidents do occur during agitations, but they should be avoided. Purnekar was not even present at the agitation. A case of culpable homicide should be registered against Eknath Shinde."

Referring to the '“Bhaymukt Thane” protest march in Thane, Raut said, "It is a matter of shame for the government that the public is uniting to organise a march to free themselves from fear. Fadnavis should accept responsibility and apologise."

The Thackeray cousins had announced the October 4 march last month, with the protest focused on the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The organisers have sought participation from opposition parties, including the Congress and NCP, in the protest. (ANI)