Marking its Golden Jubilee, Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) launched its first Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card with PNB. This makes TGB the first Regional Rural Bank in India to offer such a facility, a milestone for digital and rural banking.

In a landmark development marking its Golden Jubilee Year, Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) on Tuesday launched its first-ever Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card in collaboration with its sponsor bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), ushering in a new phase of digital and customer-centric banking, said the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A National Benchmark in Rural Banking

With this initiative, Tripura Gramin Bank has become the first Regional Rural Bank (RRB) among the eight PNB-sponsored RRBs and the first RRB in the country to introduce a Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card, setting a significant national benchmark in the rural banking sector.

Driving Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion

The historic launch reflects the Bank's growing focus on digital transformation, financial inclusion, and enhanced customer convenience, particularly for rural and semi-urban customers seeking access to modern credit facilities within the indigenous RuPay payment ecosystem. The initiative has been launched under the visionary leadership of Satyendra Singh, Chairman of Tripura Gramin Bank, whose forward-looking approach and emphasis on innovation have been pivotal in aligning the Bank's Golden Jubilee vision with future-ready banking solutions.

Dignitaries Grace Launch Event

The prestigious event was graced by Rakhi Biswas, Director (Small Savings, Group Insurance & Institutional Finance), Government of Tripura, along with senior dignitaries including Deepak Kumar, General Manager, Public Relations & Credit Card Division, PNB (Head Office); Taufique Alam, MD & CEO, PNB Cards & Services Ltd.; Diganta Kumar Das, Deputy General Manager, NABARD--Tripura Regional Office; and Rituraj Krishna, Deputy General Manager & Circle Head, PNB Circle Office, Agartala. Senior officials, Regional Managers, Branch Heads, marketing teams of Tripura Gramin Bank, representatives from PNB and PNB Cards & Services Ltd, and members of the media were also present, lending grandeur to the occasion.

A Testament to 50 Years of Service

The launch further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Tripura Gramin Bank and Punjab National Bank, reaffirming their shared commitment to innovation, trust, and sustainable banking solutions. As Tripura Gramin Bank completes 50 years of dedicated service, the introduction of the Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card stands as a testament to its institutional strength, progressive leadership, and unwavering focus on empowering customers through modern, inclusive banking solutions. (ANI)