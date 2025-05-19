In a joint operation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police arrested two men in Hyderabad linked to a suspected ISIS-inspired group, Al Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM), who were allegedly plotting bomb blasts across the country.

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, a joint operation by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police has successfully foiled a potential terror attack with the arrest of two individuals allegedly linked to extremist activities. The duo had reportedly formed a radical organisation called Al Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) and were planning bomb blasts across the country.

The suspects have been identified as Siraj-ur-Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, and Syed Sameer (28) from Boyiguda, Secunderabad. According to authorities, Siraj is an engineering graduate currently unemployed, while Sameer was employed at a lift-operating company.

The arrests were made as part of an investigation into a case registered in Vizianagaram. Preliminary evidence reveals that the two individuals were under surveillance for suspected terror links and were allegedly engaged in planning attacks on multiple targets.

Officials believe the arrested duo had ideological leanings toward ISIS and were attempting to build a local module under the name AHIM. The nature of their plans and the materials seized during the operation have not been disclosed, but sources confirm that the threat was credible and posed serious risk to public safety.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.