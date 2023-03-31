Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench

Following a split verdict by the bench that made Friday's ruling, the case has been referred to a three-member bench of the Lokayukta. The verdict was pronounced by Lokayukta Cyriac Joseph and Deputy Lokayukta Harun Ul-Rashid.

In a temporary relief to the Kerala government, a two-judge bench of the Kerala Lokayukta on Friday referred a petition alleging misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to a three-judge larger and full bench. The case was referred to the full bench owing to a difference of opinion among the two judges who were hearing the case.

Following a split verdict by the bench that made Friday's ruling, the case has been referred to a three-member bench of the Lokayukta. The verdict was pronounced by Lokayukta Cyriac Joseph and Deputy Lokayukta Harun Ul-Rashid. A three-judge bench will hear the case again in detail and the final verdict is likely to take time.

The petitioner had claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few of his ministers mishandled the CMDRF. The petition filed by R S Sasikumar, former Syndicate member of Kerala University, alleged that the money from the CMDRF was given to those who were not supposed to get the relief.

The petition alleged that money given to the families of deceased NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's gunman Praveen, as well as money used to pay off the personal obligations of former MLA KK Ramachandran Nair, was given as a result of corruption and nepotism.

According to the government, the cabinet has the authority to distribute the funds. At the hearing, the Lokayukta condemned the government. On March 18, 2022, the hearing came to an end. Later RS Sasikumar, former Kerala University syndicate member, the complainant, moved approached the High Court. The complainant also demanded that the amount should be recovered and that they should be declared ineligible, in case the Lokayukta found any misappropriation.

