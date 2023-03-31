Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench

    Following a split verdict by the bench that made Friday's ruling, the case has been referred to a three-member bench of the Lokayukta. The verdict was pronounced by Lokayukta Cyriac Joseph and Deputy Lokayukta Harun Ul-Rashid.

    Temporary relief for Kerala CM in mishandling of CMDRF; Lokayukta refers case to larger bench anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    In a temporary relief to the Kerala government, a two-judge bench of the Kerala Lokayukta on Friday referred a petition alleging misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to a three-judge larger and full bench. The case was referred to the full bench owing to a difference of opinion among the two judges who were hearing the case. 

    Following a split verdict by the bench that made Friday's ruling, the case has been referred to a three-member bench of the Lokayukta. The verdict was pronounced by Lokayukta Cyriac Joseph and Deputy Lokayukta Harun Ul-Rashid. A three-judge bench will hear the case again in detail and the final verdict is likely to take time.

    The petitioner had claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few of his ministers mishandled the CMDRF. The petition filed by R S Sasikumar, former Syndicate member of Kerala University, alleged that the money from the CMDRF was given to those who were not supposed to get the relief.

    Also Read | New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after 'vanity project' jibe at PM Modi

    The petition alleged that money given to the families of deceased NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's gunman Praveen, as well as money used to pay off the personal obligations of former MLA KK Ramachandran Nair, was given as a result of corruption and nepotism.

    According to the government, the cabinet has the authority to distribute the funds. At the hearing, the Lokayukta condemned the government. On March 18, 2022, the hearing came to an end. Later RS Sasikumar, former Kerala University syndicate member, the complainant, moved approached the High Court. The complainant also demanded that the amount should be recovered and that they should be declared ineligible, in case the Lokayukta found any misappropriation.

    Also Read | Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after vanity project jibe at PM Modi gcw

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after 'vanity project' jibe at PM Modi

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Kanpur 500 shops gutted as fire ravages commercial towers; dousing operations underway WATCH snt

    Kanpur: 500 shops gutted as fire ravages commercial towers; dousing operations underway - WATCH

    8428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy AJR

    8,428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy

    Promise not fulfilled German investor Patrick Bauer raises allegations against Zonta Infratech met Kerala CM anr

    'Promise not fulfilled': German investor Patrick Bauer raises allegations against Zonta Infratech

    Recent Stories

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after vanity project jibe at PM Modi gcw

    New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after 'vanity project' jibe at PM Modi

    Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official AJR

    'Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official

    football Lionel Messi club future: PSG Paris Saint-Germain star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here-ayh

    Lionel Messi's club future: PSG star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon