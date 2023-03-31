New Parliament demand comes back to haunt Jairam Ramesh after 'vanity project' jibe at PM Modi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the new parliament building in Delhi is a "waste of money" and it is nothing but a "personal vanity project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Netizens also took to Twitter and asked "any idea who said it in 2012 that we need new parliament building, the current is outdated?"

The new parliament structure in Delhi, according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, is a "waste of money" and nothing more than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personal vanity project." The Congress leader asserted that PM Modi, like every "dictator," wants to leave a lasting memory through his new parliament structure.

Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, "The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money".

The comment comes after Prime Minister Modi visited the new parliament building for a surprise visit on Thursday. He examined numerous pieces for more than an hour. The Prime Minister Modi engaged with building employees while also observing new amenities being built at both Houses of Parliament.

Congress Party leaders have been criticizing the construction of the new parliament and central vista project since its announcement.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Ankur Singh asked Jairam Ramesh if you have any idea who said in 2012 that the present Parliament House is out of date. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Dear @Jairam_Ramesh, any idea who said it in 2012 that "we need new parliament building, the current is outdated"? In 2023, new parliament building becomes vanity, legacy of dictatorship?"

Another user, Alok Bhatt tweeted that this is yet another example of how Congress does not respect the recommendation of the LS committee headed by Meira Kumar. . "Meanwhile, calling PM dictator is another addition in the series of abuses directed at PM!" he added.

