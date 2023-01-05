Air India 'urination' case: DGCA issues show cause notices; accused 'absconding' from Mumbai residence

On Thursday, the Delhi Police sent multiple teams to nab the man, but he was absconding. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against him based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday (January 5) issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight and held Air India's conduct to be "unprofessional". The DGCA also asked the officials as to why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

According to the regulator, it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers were not complied with. The Tata Group-owned airline on Wednesday had said it has imposed a 30-day travel ban on the man and instituted an internal probe to find if there were lapses in handling the situation by the crew.

The accused Shankar Mishra is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Delhi Police sent multiple teams to nab the man, but he was absconding. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against him based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India.

A senior police official said, "Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him."

Under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by DGCA in 2017, regarding the handling of unruly passengers, an airline has the power to ban an individual from flying for a lifetime.

In another incident, a passenger allegedly urinated on the blanket of a passenger on the airline's Paris-Delhi flight.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

(With inputs from PTI)