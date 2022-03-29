Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telecom services in Jharkhand, Bihar under threat

    Telecom infrastructure companies have also sought assistance from law enforcement authorities and police personnel.
     

    Telecom services in Jharkhand Bihar under threat gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), India's main representative organisation of digital infrastructure providers, asked the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand on Tuesday to take action against "self-proclaimed" unions that have threatened to disrupt telecom services in the region.

    "A self-proclaimed union has issued an illegal threat to disrupt telecom services in both states – Bihar and Jharkhand – if their alleged illegal demands, specifically regarding monetary benefits, are not met," T R Dua, Director General of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), said in a statement.

    Indus Towers, American Tower Corporation, Summit Digitel (Reliance Jio Infratel), and Tower Vision are all DIPA members. According to a DIPA statement, the tower businesses' attempts to reduce their reliance on fuel have not been favourably received by the unions. Telecom infrastructure companies have also sought assistance from law enforcement authorities and police personnel.

    Dua has requested that state governments intervene in providing required directives to all competent authorities in all districts to maintain uninterrupted telecom connection and the safety of telecom personnel, their families, officers, agents, and partners.

    Also Read | Govt to become single largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, will hold 35.8 per cent

    Meanwhile, telecom operators represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) have urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to assist in the prevention of "malpractices of diesel pilferage" in Bihar, alleging that various union leaders have threatened to close telecom sites in the state, potentially affecting 1,2000 telecom towers and causing network outages.

    COAI is an industry association comprised of telecom carriers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, as well as telecom equipment manufacturers such as Ericsson and Nokia.

    Also Read | Elon Musk's Starlink starts refunding $99 deposits to Indians after govt order

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi - adt

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan-ycb

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

    Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?-ycb

    Karnataka Halal controvery: Do you know what is Halal meat?

    Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management - gps

    Indore 'dancing cop' to train Ladakh police for traffic management

    Recent Stories

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Zojila tunnel excavation work hits a major milestone

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi - adt

    Women are entitled to own 2 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, says PM Modi

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan-ycb

    He is Mysuru's 'Rat', not 'Tiger': Karnataka BJP MLA's rant on Tipu Sultan

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1000 crore bogus expenses gcw

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1,000 crore ‘bogus expenses’

    After Erik ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Mauricio Pochettino in managerial hunt-ayh

    After ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Pochettino in managerial hunt

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon