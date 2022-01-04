  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's Starlink starts refunding $99 deposits to Indians after govt order

    In an email, the firm stated that it had been asked by the Department of Telecom (DoT) to return money received from pre-orders until it was granted a licence to operate in the nation.

    Elon Musk Starlink starts refunding USD 99 deposits to Indians after govt order gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Starlink Internet Services, Elon Musk's SpaceX's broadband internet business, has begun refunding pre-orders for internet services in India. Customers who placed early orders for the service paid $99 (Rs 7,400) to Starlink. In an email, the firm stated that it had been asked by the Department of Telecom (DoT) to return money received from pre-orders until it was granted a licence to operate in the nation. According to sources, Starlink's email stated that India's Department had asked Telecommunications (DoT) to refund pre-orders until they were licenced.

    Musk previously stated in response to a Twitter user that Starlink was ironing out the regulatory process in the nation before launching the service. The corporation intended to introduce services in ten Lok Sabha constituencies, and India was a crucial market in its expansion aspirations. In an email, the broadband internet business stated that getting regulatory permits in India is "currently uncertain" due to "many challenges" that must be handled before the service can be launched in the nation.

    Also Read | Elon Musk’s satellite internet division Starlink registers in India, will focus on rural development

    Premium internet in India was projected to cost about Rs 1.58 lakh per user terminal in the first year and around Rs 1.15 lakh after that. The first-year cost estimate for a Starlink terminal in India is Rs 1.58 lakh, which comprises $499 (Rs 37,400) for user equipment, a monthly $99 service charge (Rs 7,425 approx) payable over a year, and 30% local taxes. The firm had ceased accepting pre-orders after the DoT encouraged citizens not to subscribe to the service, citing a lack of regulatory permits from the government.

    According to the government's public statement, Starlink is not permitted to provide such services in the nation. The DoT has also ordered the corporation to follow the regulatory framework for supplying the service in India and to stop booking or providing internet access in India "with immediate effect."

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor first foldable smartphone Magic V to launch on January 10 read details gcw

    Honor's first foldable smartphone 'Magic V’ to launch on January 10; Read details

    Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4 gcw

    In 2022, Blackberry era culminates as it will end support for all classic OS smartphones from Jan 4

    Lava mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free details inside gcw

    #ProudlyIndian: Lava Mobiles to exchange Realme 8s with AGNI 5G handset for free; Details inside

    Apple becomes first company to hit USD 3 trillion stock market value read more gcw

    Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion stock market value; Read more

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today know features expected price how to watch livestream and more gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch today; know features, price, how to watch livestream and more

    Recent Stories

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala - ADT

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala

    Jacqueline Fernandez mother suffers heart stroke in Bahrain will actress be able to travel abroad RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers heart stroke in Bahrain; will actress be able to travel abroad?

    Kia reveals Carens variants engine details and other specifications Details inside gcw

    Kia reveals Carens' variants, engine details and other specifications; Details inside

    Honor first foldable smartphone Magic V to launch on January 10 read details gcw

    Honor's first foldable smartphone 'Magic V’ to launch on January 10; Read details

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic to defend crown after 'exemption permission' granted-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic to defend crown after 'exemption permission' granted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon