CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the 13th ATEXCON, unveiling Telangana's ambition to become South Asia's textile capital by 2047. He assured investors of top-tier infrastructure and policies as part of the state's vision for a trillion-dollar economy.

Telangana's Vision for Textile Dominance

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Tummala Nageswara Rao, inaugurated the 13th Asian Textile Conference (ATEXCON 2026) on Friday, a premier global summit for the textile and apparel industry jointly organised by the Telangana government and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI). The CM highlighted Telangana's vision to become the textile capital of South Asia by 2047. He said the government can offer industrialists and investors the best of infrastructure, land, power, water, incentives, and quick execution.

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"As part of Telangana Rising vision and the goal to become one trillion dollar economy by 2034 and a three trillion dollar economy by 2047, we have policies that can match the best globally and most importantly, We have the best human resources," the CM said.

A Rich Heritage in Textiles

Mentioning Telangana's famous Pochampally Ikats, Gadwal sarees, Warangal durries and the weaves of Narayanpet, the CM stated that "textile is not just an industry but a lifeline for the state's weaving communities." "There are historic reasons why Telangana is a leader in textiles. We are one of the largest producers of cotton in India. Our cotton is known globally for quality and richness."

He added that India has a rich history and tradition of creating the best cloth. For centuries, art and culture helped India perfect its traditional textiles, he explained. "As per our tradition, as Chief Minister of Telangana, I carry divine dress for Lord Sri Rama at Bhadrachalam temple on Sri Rama Navami," he said, also touching upon the rich history of trade during the rule of Nizams, stating that traders from all over the world came to buy clothes and pearls in Hyderabad.

Infrastructure and Capability

The Chief Minister added that Telangana has both 'skill and will' to become a top textiles destination. "We have established Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal with many apparel parks. We are leaders in many verticals, from deep-tech to pharma and life-sciences, from aero-space to defence, from manufacturing to energy."

A Call for Global Partnership

He appealed to the massive audience of over 1,200 delegates from textile hubs across India and the globe: "If you have a vision, we are your perfect partners for global success. Together, we can create an end-to-end textile ecosystem which can be a game-changer for the world."

"The CM explained that Telangana can be a major partner across the global value chain. From the cotton fields of Telangana to fashion shows in London, New York, Paris, Milan, Tokyo or Dubai, we will be your partners across the value chain," he added.

Tapping into the Film and Fashion Industry

"Hyderabad is a film production destination for not only India but the world. Recently, Netflix opened Eyeline studios here," he said, adding, "We have Tollywood and Bollywood using Hyderabad as a base - and now, Hollywood has made its debut. We will encourage the film industry to source their fashion also from us."

Future-Forward: Sustainability and Skilling

The CM expressed the government's vision to create green textile hubs, giving top priority to environmental sustainability. "We will be skilling our youth, especially women's workforce, so they can combine traditional knowledge with the latest tools in designing, cutting and stitching," he explained.

He laid out the success story of Telangana in producing vaccines and medicines for the entire world. The CM also highlighted that Telangana is now a manufacturing hub for Apple EarPods, stating that the state now aims at manufacturing fashion wear for the world.

ATEXCON 2026: Thematic Focus

The ATEXCON conference, structured around the theme "Reimagining the Future of Global Textiles", includes thematic panel discussions. The sessions focused on three areas: Fibres & Fabrics, Manufacturing & Supply Chains (AI/Automation), and Markets & Trade. (ANI)