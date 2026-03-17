A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Jagtial after a domestic dispute. In another shocking incident in Medchal-Malkajgiri, a man was arrested for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman who refused to marry him.
Woman Allegedly Killed by Husband in Jagtial
A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a domestic dispute on Tuesday within the limits of Korutla police station in Telangana's Jagtial district.
According to Korutla police officials, the incident occurred after an argument between the couple escalated into a violent scuffle, leading to the woman's death. The accused husband is suspected of having attacked his wife during the altercation.
"A husband killed his wife after a scuffle broke out between them in the early hours of today. We have registered a case and are investigating," police said.
The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials added. Police have initiated a probe into the incident and are gathering further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crime. More information is awaited as the investigation progresses.
Man Arrested for Injecting HIV-Positive Blood into Woman
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man, Kolipaka Manohar, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman's body after she refused to marry him in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Sunday.
The victim's father, Chiranjeevi, filed a complaint with the Pocharam police, leading to Manohar's arrest at NTPC X Road, Annojiguda.
Manohar, a private employee, was charged under Section 109 BNS (Attempt to Murder) and sent to judicial remand. As per the Pocharam Police, the accused Manohar forcibly injected his HIV-positive blood into the woman's body at her residence with the intention of killing her. The incident occurred on Friday, and a case was registered against Manohar.
According to a police official, "Pocharam IT Corridor PS arrested the accused Kolipaka Manohar, aged 25 years, on March 14, 2026, at 1300 hrs at NTPC X road, Annojiguda, Ghatkesar, who took the HIV +Ve blood from his body and the same was injected into the victim's body forcefully at her residence with an intension to kill her." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)