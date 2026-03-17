A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Jagtial after a domestic dispute. In another shocking incident in Medchal-Malkajgiri, a man was arrested for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman who refused to marry him.

Woman Allegedly Killed by Husband in Jagtial

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a domestic dispute on Tuesday within the limits of Korutla police station in Telangana's Jagtial district.

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According to Korutla police officials, the incident occurred after an argument between the couple escalated into a violent scuffle, leading to the woman's death. The accused husband is suspected of having attacked his wife during the altercation.

"A husband killed his wife after a scuffle broke out between them in the early hours of today. We have registered a case and are investigating," police said.

The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials added. Police have initiated a probe into the incident and are gathering further details regarding the circumstances that led to the crime. More information is awaited as the investigation progresses.

Man Arrested for Injecting HIV-Positive Blood into Woman

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man, Kolipaka Manohar, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman's body after she refused to marry him in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Sunday.

The victim's father, Chiranjeevi, filed a complaint with the Pocharam police, leading to Manohar's arrest at NTPC X Road, Annojiguda.

Manohar, a private employee, was charged under Section 109 BNS (Attempt to Murder) and sent to judicial remand. As per the Pocharam Police, the accused Manohar forcibly injected his HIV-positive blood into the woman's body at her residence with the intention of killing her. The incident occurred on Friday, and a case was registered against Manohar.

According to a police official, "Pocharam IT Corridor PS arrested the accused Kolipaka Manohar, aged 25 years, on March 14, 2026, at 1300 hrs at NTPC X road, Annojiguda, Ghatkesar, who took the HIV +Ve blood from his body and the same was injected into the victim's body forcefully at her residence with an intension to kill her." (ANI)