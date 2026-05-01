Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced that the govt will release wages for the 3-day strike period for RTC workers and withdraw cases filed against them, reiterating his commitment to solving their demands and strengthening the TGSRTC.

Stating that the State Government is committed to solving the RTC workers' demands and protecting their rights, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the government was taking "numerous measures" to strengthen the TGSRTC financially and the effective functioning of the entire organisation, an official statement released on Friday said.

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During the meeting with the representatives of the RTC unions, the Chief Minister responded positively to the RTC unions request and announced that the wages for the 3 day strike period of RTC workers would be released and also withdraw the cases filed during the strike against the workers. The CM instructed Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials to take immediate measures regarding the payment of wages for the strike period and the withdrawal of the cases, it added.

Leaders of RTC trade unions met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Jubilee Hills residence today . The union leaders expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking the initiative to resolve their issues. "My congratulations to you for coming forward with an action plan aimed at enhancing the organization's development, ensuring its survival, upholding its dignity, and providing excellent services to the public," it read out

CM Revanth Reddy said the RTC workers supported the Congress to form the government and the Congress stood by the RTC workers during the struggles. The Chief minister said that the number of buses have been increased and recruited staff to increase the RTC revenue.

Strengthening RTC Infrastructure and Fleet

"Further, the government decided to construct an international-standard bus terminal in 150 acres in Shamshabad and 100 acres was already allocated at Gajularamaram for the construction of a bus terminal," it added.

Shift to Electric Buses

In view of increasing financial burden by diesel buses, the CM said that the RTC was procuring 1,000 electric buses (EVs) to establish seamless connectivity with the Metro rail network and procure mini-buses into the RTC fleet, it said. "The RTC was incurring an annual expenditure of Rs 2,000 crores on diesel," it added. "To mitigate financial challenges, we must shift to purchasing electric buses and boost revenue for which a comprehensive and concrete plan was also required," it read out.

Addressing Financial Dues

CM Revanth Reddy informed the RTC unions that the outstanding dues of the RTC were not accumulated during Congress tenure. Nevertheless, the government was making earnest efforts to clear the mounting debts. The Chief Minister said that the pending compassionate appointments were also taken up and the government will take decisions on financial matters, including the PRC (Pay Revision Commission) soon.

Call for Cooperation

"The unions should hold discussions among themselves and present viable options to the government for a permanent solution," it added. The CM warned that the RTC workers should not be influenced by the opposition politics as the organization already suffered damage. "We are already making concerted efforts to alleviate the burden of interest payments on the RTC's outstanding debts and the workers must cooperate in the endeavor to strengthen and sustain the organization," it added.

The Chief minister assured that not a single driver will be removed and it is also the responsibility of every RTC worker to strive for the revival of the organization.

Financial Support via Mahalakshmi Scheme

The CM said that through the implementation of the 'Mahalakshmi Scheme,' the government provided financial assistance of Rs 8,000 crores to the RTC. "Despite facing financial constraints, we are striving to clear the outstanding dues owed to the employees. ₹1,000 crores have already been released towards clearing the employees pending bill," it added.

Commitment to Resolving All Issues

CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to maintain good communication between the workers and the depot managers. "We are committed to resolving 100 per cent of the RTC workers' issues and the government stands firmly with the workers," it added. The Chief Minister also appealed to the workers to stop organization strikes and dharnas which could cause more damage to the organization.

MPs Vem Narender Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, Srinivasa Raju; RTC MD Y Nagireddy, MLAs Makkan Singh Thakur and Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)