Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video

The disturbing footage shows a Bihar teenager being coerced into chanting slogans like "Miyan Saheb Zindabad" and "Allahu Akbar". Additionally, he was compelled to lick spit from the attacker's feet.

A distressing video has emerged on social media from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, depicting a 15-year-old boy being forcibly detained, severely beaten, and subjected to humiliation. The incident occurred in Batraul village of Motipur town.

The disturbing footage shows the teenager being coerced into chanting slogans like "Miyan Saheb Zindabad" and "Allahu Akbar". Additionally, he was compelled to lick spit from the attacker's feet. Law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings, resulting in the arrest of Munna, Sahil, and another individual, while one suspect remains at large.

Please note: Disturbing visuals in the video below. Viewer discretion advised.

In the video, the boy was seated on a sack within a closed room while one of the attackers wielded a stick and repeatedly struck him. A voice from the background coerced the boy into chanting religious slogans. The disturbing footage also showed the teen being forced to lick spit from his tormentor's feet and enduring merciless slaps. Additionally, he was compelled, under duress, to chant Islamic slogans like "Allahu Akbar".

The brutality inflicted on the boy resulted in a fractured arm. Upon being alerted to the incident, the police swiftly intervened and apprehended three individuals involved in the case.

The attackers, identified as Mohammed Munna and Sahil, recorded the entire incident and shared it on social media as a display of their actions. The video sparked significant tension in the village, prompting local authorities to enforce Section 144 to maintain law and order.

Rajan Kumar, the station-in-charge of Motipur Police Station, confirmed that the victim's father filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case. The FIR named four known individuals and two unknown persons. While three have been arrested, others involved remain at large.

The incident in Bihar has underscored concerns about rising criminal activities, highlighting challenges in maintaining law and order. Local authorities have engaged with senior members from both parties and community representatives to peacefully resolve the situation and prevent further communal tension.

Latest Videos