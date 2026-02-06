AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi held door-to-door canvassing in Nizamabad ahead of the Telangana municipal elections on February 11. The polls, with results on Feb 13, will be held for 116 municipalities and seven corporations across the state.

Owaisi conducted door-to-door canvassing for the party's candidate in the municipal election.

Telangana Municipal Election Schedule

Telangana municipal elections are scheduled for February 11, with results announced on February 13. Elections are scheduled for 116 municipalities and seven corporations, and nominations will be accepted from January 27 to January 30.

Earlier, the Telangana State cabinet decided to conduct municipal elections at the earliest and directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements by February. The decision came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at Medaram in Mulugu district on January 18, according to highlights of the meeting shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Elections are due in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the State, covering 2,996 wards and divisions whose terms have expired. The Cabinet noted that the reservation process has already been completed in accordance with the Dedicated Commission's report.

Political Tensions Rise

Meamwhile on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attacked the BJP, accusing it of making empty promises to the state and delivering "not a single rupee" as political temperatures rise ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Security Measures for Smooth Conduct

Additionally, the DGP directed police officers to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in 414 wards across the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam, as well as in 2,582 wards across 116 municipalities. (ANI)