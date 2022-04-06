Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana: Mother punishes addict son with chilli powder; watch video

    To save her son from cannabis addiction, a mother from Telangana tied her 15-year-old son to a pole and put chilli powder in his eyes.
     

    Telangana, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    In a tragic attempt to prevent her son from cannabis addiction, a Telangana woman punished her son by rubbing chilli powder into his eyes. The terrifying video of the boy screaming for help has emerged on social media. This incident forced netizens to start an online debate on whether the mother’s way of punishing his son was correct or not.

    The boy can be seen tied to a pole with a rope in the video. While the mother applies chilli powder to his face, another woman can be seen holding his hands. As the boy is screaming and crying for help, his mother continues to punish him.

    The incident reportedly took place in Telangana’s Kodad village in the Suryapet district. The mother continued to apply red chilli until her son promised on giving up the addiction.

    After the video emerged on social media, the mother, identified as Ramana, explained why she took such drastic measures. Introducing herself as a daily wager, the woman said they are clueless about how and where her son Suresh got addicted to cannabis. She also described how her son’s addiction got worsened the last year, so much so that she used to go and search for him.

    Though the social media users empathised with the mother, they also, at the same time, highlighted that such a punishment would not solve the problem, adding the boy needs medical attention.

    Several users wondered if they could help the boy join a drug rehabilitation centre. In contrast, others tagged the local police to strengthen their efforts against vendors who sell drugs to underage.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
