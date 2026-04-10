Telangana Ministers Damodar Raja Narasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar participated in a yoga session for Health Week in Hyderabad, promoting preventive care. The Health Minister also led a human chain and run for HIV/AIDS awareness.

Telangana Ministers Promote Wellness Through Yoga

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and state Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday participated in a yoga session organised by the AYUSH Department at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad as part of the 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika' Health Week celebrations. The yoga session was held under the theme "Prevention is Better than Cure," aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare and wellness among the public.

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Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said the Telangana government is observing Health and Wellness Week to promote healthy living practices. "Today's program is about yoga. The government of Telangana has organised a health and wellness week. We are going to send a message to the common man about the importance of yoga--that yoga is a part of your daily life," he said.

The ministers also performed yogasanas during the session along with participants as part of the awareness initiative.

HIV/AIDS Awareness Initiative

Earlier, Health Minister Narasimha on Thursday also led a human chain on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad as part of the 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika' initiative to promote awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said the government organised an AIDS awareness "Red Run" programme to educate citizens and remove social stigma associated with the disease. "We have organised an AIDS awareness red run program. AIDS should not be a social stigma and every citizen should be aware of what it is, how we can get infected, the prevention... It is generally a sexually transmitted disease and we must take all the precautions. Testing is important, particularly for pregnant women... It is not a social stigma anymore," the health minister said. (ANI)