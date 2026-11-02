Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has challenged Amit Shah to address BC census needs and alleged electoral roll deletions ahead of the BJP's planned Loktantra Bachao march in Hyderabad.

Telangana Minister Challenges Amit Shah Ahead of BJP Protest March

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city to lead the state BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has challenged the central leadership over pressing socio-political and electoral concerns. As the state BJP blankets the streets with massive welcome posters for the march spanning from Nizam College to MJ Market in Nampally, Prabhakar announced that state representatives and Backwards Classes (BC) leaders are seeking a direct audience with the Home Minister. “During Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad, we demand that BJP MPs and representatives from the Backwards Classes (BC) request a meeting with him. With a national census currently underway, we demand that a specific option for the Backwards Classes be included,” Ponnam Prabhakar told ANI.

Prabhakar further demanded central accountability over deletions from electoral rolls, pointing towards allegations regarding Form 6 documents. “We urge HM Amit Shah to address the issue of 'vote theft' specifically, the complaints regarding the distribution of Form 6 and Form 7 documents, allegedly facilitated by the RSS office and BJP leaders, which are being used to remove voters from the electoral rolls," Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.

Political Tensions Escalate in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the political tensions escalated in Telangana ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad, where the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has erected large welcome displays for its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march spanning from Nizam College to MJ Market in Nampally.

BJP Views on Constitutional Norms

Earlier in October, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Guduru Narayana Reddy took a sharp swipe at the Congress party, asserting that established constitutional forums exist "from panchayat to Parliament" for debate and accusing the party of bypassing democratic institutions through staged street protests. Speaking to ANI on the BJP’s planned 'Save Democracy' (Loktantra Bachao) march, which the Union Home Minister is slated to attend, Reddy said the demonstration is being organised to "enlighten" the Congress on parliamentary norms and constitutional propriety. "Our Union Home Minister is coming to Hyderabad to participate in the 'Save Democracy' march organised by the BJP. This particular 'Save Democracy, Loktantra Bachao' march is being organised to enlighten the Congress party," Reddy said.

Hitting out at the grand old party, the BJP leader underscored that established constitutional platforms exist for raising grievances and holding deliberations, which the Congress has allegedly ignored. "When living in a democratic system, forums for debate and discussion exist at every level from the panchayat to Parliament. Instead of engaging through these constitutional forums, bringing out thousands of paid, gullible people is not sincere, and these matters have now been exposed publicly," Reddy added.

The BJP has escalated its political offensive against the Congress government in Telangana, with Amit Shah's visit aimed at spearheading the party's outreach and energising party cadres across the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Hyderabad on November 2 to participate in and lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) foot march. The demonstration, organised by the Telangana unit of the BJP, is slated to begin at 4:00 PM along Tank Bund in the heart of the city. The march will commence from the Swami Vivekananda statue and culminate at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue. BJP leader Guduru Narayana Reddy stated that the rally is intended to counter the ruling Congress government in Telangana and register a strong protest against its recent political agitations. The Union Home Minister's visit is expected to galvanise the state BJP cadre as the party intensifies its political offensive against the Congress administration in Telangana. (ANI)

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