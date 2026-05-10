Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has postponed the proposed merger of Intermediate education with the school system. The decision was taken due to limited time and technical hurdles, and admissions for this year will proceed as usual.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed officials to conduct Intermediate admissions as usual this year, temporarily postponing the proposed merger of Intermediate education with the general school education system due to limited time and various technical hurdles.

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The decision was taken in view of the limited time available for admissions and the technical challenges involved in implementing the proposed merger

Education Commission's Merger Recommendation

According to a press release by Telangana CMO, the Telangana Education Commission had recommended the abolition of the Intermediate education system and replacing it with Class 11 and Class 12 grades- similar to the CBSE model.

The commission emphasised that the new education system would significantly reduce the number of student dropouts. The majority of states were already implementing Class 11 and Class 12 grade structures. Telangana state was still practising the old system of intermediate education as a separate entity.

As a result, the majority of students who complete their education up to 10th grade in government schools are not enrolling in the separate colleges designated for Intermediate studies, and instead, they discontinue their education, the release said.

The release said that against this backdrop, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested to integrate the Intermediate education into the regular school curriculum as classes 11 and 12, rather than maintaining it as a separate entity. The Telangana Education Commission also highlighted the importance of the merger of Intermediate education with school education.

Temporary Postponement Following Review

An announcement was also made of suspending admissions to the Intermediate course, which created anxiety among students and their parents.

In light of the present situation, the Chief Minister held a meeting with MP Vem Narender Reddy, State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, CM's Principal Secretary Seshadri, Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Secretary Manik Raj, and Education Department Commissioner Yogita Rana, the release stated.

In the meeting, the CM reviewed several technical issues and challenges associated with the proposed merger and decided to postpone the process temporarily.

Future Consultations and Legislative Debate

The release added that CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct extensive consultations with all stakeholders regarding the merger and also suggested that the committee constituted to formulate the Telangana Education Policy should study the issue and submit its recommendations.

The Chief Minister clarified that a final decision would be taken only after holding a debate in the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)