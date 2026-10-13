B Ravi Joseph, a 51-year-old pastor from Telangana, saved Rs 10 coins from his daily purchases over three years. Despite rumours of the coins losing legal tender status and family discouragement, he accumulated Rs 1.23 lakh. He ultimately used this massive coin collection to purchase a new Honda Activa scooter.

In an unusual example of disciplined saving and achieving the dream, 51-year-old B Ravi Joseph from Luxettipet in Telangana's Mancherial district has purchased a new Honda Activa using Rs 1.23 lakh worth of Rs 10 coins collected over three years. On October 10, 2023, Joseph, who is a church pastor, started saving the coins. He put aside every Rs 10 coin he got as change when he bought things.

"Every time he went to the grocery store, even when he was out, for the past three years, he managed to save a little bit of money. "I saved about 1,23,000 rupees over that time," he said.

But Joseph said he felt bad that he couldn't buy a Royal Enfield Bullet because he didn't have enough money. Joseph disclosed that on October 10, 2023, he started gathering the coins. He first thought about spending the money to buy something practical for his home, but in the end, he chose to buy a two-wheeler.

His savings journey was not without challenges, as he heard the rumours that Rs 10 coins might be discontinued or lose their legal-tender status, which led some family members to discourage him from continuing.

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"My family asked me not to continue, but I did not give up. I kept saving the coins, one transaction at a time," Joseph said. When he eventually brought the gathered coins to a dealership, employees counted them for over two hours before verifying that the amount was Rs 1.23 lakh.

Reports identified the dealership as Jagadamba Honda Motors in Luxettipet. Joseph was accompanied by family members when he received the vehicle. Both residents and the showroom have taken notice of the unexpected payment for the transaction. His three-year endeavour fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a new two-wheeler by turning everyday spare change into a significant personal purchase.